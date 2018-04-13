Global Aviation Cyber Security Market Report 2018-2027 - In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players and Upcoming Prominent Players

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The Global Aviation Cyber Security is poised to grow over the next decade. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the augmented demand for cloud-based security solutions, growing number of distributed denial of service (DDOS) mitigation attacks and increasing partnerships between cyber security players in aviation sector.



Based on service type the market is categorized into design and integration, managed security services, consulting, training and education and risk and threat assessment.



Based on deployment the market is categorized into on-cloud deployment and on-premise deployment.



Based on security type the market is categorized into cloud security, endpoint security, application security, network security, content security and wireless security.



Based on solution type the market is categorized into antivirus and anti-malware, distributed denial of service (DDOS) mitigation, intrusion detection system/intrusion prevention system (IDS/IPS), risk and compliance management, unified threat management, vulnerability management, disaster recovery, identity and access management, data encryption, next generation firewalls, web filtering and data loss prevention.



By Application, market is segregated by airline management, airport management, air cargo management and air traffic management (ATM).



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 The augmented demand for cloud-based security solutions

3.1.2 Growing number of Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Mitigation attacks

3.1.3 Increasing partnerships between cyber security players in aviation sector

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Service Type

4.1 Design and Integration

4.1.1 Design and Integration Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2 Managed Security Services

4.2.1 Managed Security Services Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.3 Consulting

4.3.1 Consulting Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.4 Training and Education

4.4.1 Training and Education Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.5 Risk and Threat Assessment

4.5.1 Risk and Threat Assessment Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5 Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Deployment

5.1 On-Cloud Deployment

5.1.1 On-Cloud Deployment Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2 On-Premise Deployment

5.2.1 On-Premise Deployment Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6 Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Security Type

6.1 Cloud Security

6.1.1 Cloud Security Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2 Endpoint Security

6.2.1 Endpoint Security Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.3 Application Security

6.3.1 Application Security Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.4 Network Security

6.6.1 Network Security Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.5 Content Security

6.5.1 Content Security Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.6 Wireless Security

6.6.1 Wireless Security Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7 Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Solution Type

7.1 Antivirus and Anti-malware

7.1.1 Antivirus and Anti-malware Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2 Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Mitigation

7.2.1 Distributed Denial of Service (DDOS) Mitigation Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

7.3.1 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.4 Risk and Compliance Management

7.4.1 Risk and Compliance Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.5 Unified Threat Management

7.5.1 Unified Threat Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.6 Vulnerability Management

7.6.1 Vulnerability Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.7 Disaster Recovery

7.7.1 Disaster Recovery Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.8 Identity and Access Management

7.8.1 Identity and Access Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.9 Data Encryption

7.9.1 Data Encryption Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.10 Next Generation Firewalls

7.10.1 Next Generation Firewalls Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.11 Web Filtering

7.11.1 Web Filtering Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.12 Data Loss Prevention

7.12.1 Data Loss Prevention Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



8 Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Application

8.1 Airline Management

8.1.1 Airline Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.2 Airport Management

8.2.1 Airport Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.3 Air Cargo Management

8.3.1 Air Cargo Management Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

8.4 Air Traffic Management (ATM)

8.4.1 Air Traffic Management (ATM) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



9 Aviation Cyber Security Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.1.1.1 US

9.1.1.2 Canada

9.1.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.2.1.1 France

9.2.1.2 Germany

9.2.1.3 Italy

9.2.1.4 Spain

9.2.1.5 UK

9.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.3.1.1 China

9.3.1.2 Japan

9.3.1.3 India

9.3.1.4 Australia

9.3.1.5 New Zealand

9.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.1.2 UAE

9.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.5.1.1 Argentina

9.5.1.2 Brazil

9.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

9.6.1.1 South Africa

9.6.1.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

11.3 The Raytheon Company

11.4 Honeywell International, Inc.

11.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.6 Thales Group

11.7 Computer Sciences Corporation

11.8 Harris Corporation

11.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation

11.10 BAE Systems PLC

11.11 Sita

11.12 Airbus

11.13 Booz Allen Hamilton

11.14 Fortinet

11.15 General Dynamics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q97flk/global_aviation?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-aviation-cyber-security-market-report-2018-2027---in-depth-company-profiles-of-key-players-and-upcoming-prominent-players-300629576.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

