Global Aviation MRO Software Market 2018-2022: Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Big Data Analytics

The MRO software market in aviation is projected to grow from an estimated USD 4.08 Billion in 2017 to reach USD 4.93 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2017 to 2022.



The growth of this market can be attributed to the increase in digitalization of MRO activities by commercial airlines and MROs and the rising demand for the enhancement, repair, and maintenance of existing aircraft fleets.



Based on solution, the aviation maintenance software market is segmented into Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and point solution. The ERP solution segment is divided into maintenance management, operations management, and business management, mainly driven by the increase in the adoption of integrated ERP software solutions by Tier 1 MROs and airlines. The point solution segment is divided further into health monitoring, electronic flight bag & logbook, documentation, inventory management, and others. The health monitoring subsegment of the point solution is expected to lead the MRO software market due to increase in the demand for health monitoring software by aircraft and engine OEMs.



By deployment, the on premises segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation maintenance software market in 2017. On-premises solutions are installed locally on a company's own hardware and servers. This solution is generally priced under a one-time licensee fee, depending upon the size of the organization and number of concurrent users, along with continual fees for training, support, and software updates. As the demand for these solutions is greater from airlines for the enhancement of their operational efficiency, the demand for on premises software solutions in the MRO software in Aviation market is high as compared to cloud based solutions.



By end user, the airlines segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the MRO software market in aviation in 2017. This segment is majorly driven by the growing demand for operations management which includes engineering & CAMO and maintenance management. Furthermore, the demand from large and medium size airlines is also driving the growth of the airline end user segment in the MRO software market in aviation industry.



The growth in global MRO spending by airlines and a significant increase in digitalization of MRO activities from MROs are projected to drive the growth of the MRO software market in aviation. The increase in demand for upgradation of the legacy Management Information System (MIS) to digital MRO software is another factor influencing the growth of the MRO software market in aviation. However, lack of common data standards and limited budgets restraining adoption of the integrated MRO software suite are expected to hinder market growth. Additionally, issues associated with compliance along with strict aviation regulations act as a challenge for the growth of the market. On the other hand, developments in artificial interlinkage, internet of things, augmented reality, and big data analysis offer key growth opportunities to manufacturers of MRO software in aviation.



