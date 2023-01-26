Global AVOD (Advertising Video On Demand) Market Report 2022: Netflix, Disney+, HBO, and Paramount+ will Generate Revenues of $22.6 billion by 2028, Accounting for 25% of Total Share

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AVOD Forecasts 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global AVOD revenues for TV series and movies will reach $91 billion in 2028, up from $38 billion in 2022. The top 10 countries will represent 81% of the world's total by 2028.

By 2028, 15 platforms will generate AVOD revenues in excess of $1 billion, including six global, five from the US, and three from China.

"An exciting development will be the global rollout of hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers by major platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, HBO, and Paramount+. These four platforms will generate AVOD revenues of $22.6 billion by 2028 - or a quarter of the world's total," according to the Principal Analyst.

Key Topics Covered:

This PDF and excel report contains comprehensive coverage of the global AVOD TV episode and movies sector for 138 countries, including:

Executive Summary.

Regional forecasts summary from 2010 to 2027

Major AVOD platforms, including revenue estimates for 138 countries (2015 to 2028), including Netflix, Disney+, Paramount+, HBO Max, YouTube, and Facebook.

Insight profiles: globally and for the top 10 countries ( Brazil , Canada , China France , Germany , India , Japan , South Korea , UK, USA )

, , , , , , , UK, ) Individual country forecasts for each year from 2015 to 2028

