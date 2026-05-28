Global Award-Winning "Skyview High Summer School" Returns to Queens with TEEN TOP's Changjo and Expanded Immersive Asian Cultural Experiences

QUEENS, N.Y., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just one week after "Skyview High Summer School 25" earned a Global Marketing Gold Award from ICSC, one of the industry's highest international recognitions, The Shops at Skyview announces the return of "Skyview High 26." Selected from 188 entries across 18 countries, the program was recognized for its creativity, immersive customer experience, and innovative celebration of Asian culture.

Skyview High Summer School with Teen Top Chang

Returning from 6/14 through 7/23, this year's program introduces the heartfelt theme "Our School Memories," bringing guests back to the spirit of their school days through nostalgic Asian campus-inspired experiences and themed "classes" across music, fashion, art, food, and wellness.

The program kicks off on 6/14 with an "Opening Assembly" featuring Changjo of TEEN TOP, one of the iconic K-pop groups that helped bring Korean pop to a global audience. In 2015, the group was among the first K-pop acts to perform publicly in Times Square, establishing their role as pioneers ahead of the genre's mainstream breakthrough.

"I'm so excited to come back to New York after almost 10 years," said Changjo. "This event is about sharing memories and celebrating culture together." Wesley Sin, Senior Marketing of Acadia Realty Trust, the owner of the center, added, "Skyview High is about creating experiences that feel both personal and immersive. If TEEN TOP was part of your school days, we hope this event brings those special memories back to life."

For ticket information, please visit the center's website (www.theshopsatskyviewny.com) and Instagram @theshopsatskyviewny.

For artist interview inquiries, please contact [email protected]

June 14 (Sun) 2-5PM | Opening Assembly

Welcome Changjo with a live performance. Guests can enjoy an uniform experience, student ID photo booth, and a uniform style contest.

June 25 (Thu) 5-7PM | Culinary Lab

Hong Kong–style healthy bento demo by Christine Wong, a Japanese dessert workshop and a creative "Tofu" cooking competition.

July 12 (Sun) 2-5PM | Creative Studio

Punch needling workshop by artist James Hsieh, inspired by the landscapes of Taiwan, alongside K-beauty and Japanese skincare demos and an idol makeover styling contest.

July 23 (Thu) 5-7PM | Field Day Finale

Thai yoga stretch by Lindai's Body Work, Taekwondo demonstration by YH Park Academy, and a K-pop dance workshop by AKF Dance Studio. The finale will also feature a Y2K K-pop cover dance contest.

SOURCE The Shops at Skyview New York