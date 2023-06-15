Global Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment Market to 2027: Increase in the Number of Approved Biosimilars Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global axial spondyloarthritis treatment market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.

The major factors, including the rising incidence of axial spondyloarthritis and increasing public awareness of the disease, are propelling the growth of the market. Axial spondyloarthritis is a chronic inflammatory condition that impacts the axial skeleton. The person undergoes severe discomfort, stiffness in the back area, and fatigue because of it.

The other factors supporting the market's growth are the growing world population, increasing research activities, a surge in the number of patients, a large number of clinical trials, rising product innovation and development, significant investment in research and development, rising per capita health care expenditure, increasing prevalence of axial spondyloarthritis, growing number of mergers and acquisitions, and rising emphasis of several authorities on improving existing healthcare infrastructure.



A surge in Incidences of Axial Spondylarthritis



The increasing prevalence of axial spondylarthritis across the globe is bolstering the growth of the market. The cause of axial spondylarthritis is not known, but after several research, it is assumed that it is caused due to the exposure of genes to certain bacteria, viruses, or other triggers.

Patients undergo serious discomforts, such as stiffness in the affected part and fatigue. Not only the elderly population but the younger generation are also prone to the disease. Therefore, these factors are bolstering the growth of the market globally. According to a cited study, in the U.S., about 2.7 million Americans or more are affected by axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA).



Increase in the Number of Approved Biosimilars



According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Biosimilars refer to a biotherapeutic product that is similar in terms of safety, quality, and efficacy to an already licensed original biotherapeutic product. Biosimilars are biological drugs that help in treating diseases such as axial spondylarthritis.

They are very effective in patients and have replaced originator drugs due to their greater accessibility. In the past few years, there has been a surge in the number of approved biosimilars for the treatment of axial spondylarthritis, which is augmenting the growth of the market globally. For instance, in 2020 and 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved three novel products, i.e., Xeljanz, Taltz, and Cosentyx, to treat individuals with axial spondyloarthritis.



Increasing R&D Activities



Rise in research and development (R&D) activities in the molecular and immunologic field are propelling the growth of the market. Owing to the increase in research activities, the advent of novel biologic agents such as tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, IL-23, and interleukin (IL)-17 inhibitors are surging.

For instance, in 2022, UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company, announced positive top-line interim analysis results showing that the Phase 3 BE MOBILE 1 study met the primary and all ranked secondary endpoints. BE MOBILE 1 is the primary study to measure the effectiveness and safety of bimekizumab in adults suffering from active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA). Moreover, the rising investments in the research activities by the government are facilitating the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation



Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment Market, By Therapy:

Anti-Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Therapy

Anti-Interleukin (IL) Therapy

Anti-Janus Kinase (JAK) Therapy

Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment Market, By Indication:

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Non-radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment

Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

Axial Spondyloarthritis Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Europe & CIS

& CIS Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

