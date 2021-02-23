Global B2C Legal Services Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "B2C Legal Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 108-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global B2C Legal Services Market to Reach US$176.9 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for B2C Legal Services estimated at US$136.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$176.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 3.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The B2C Legal Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$40.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.43% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$31.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$31.5 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Baker McKenzie

Clifford Chance LLP

DLA Piper International LLP

Latham & Watkins LLP

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

