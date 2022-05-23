Global B2C Mobility Sharing (Ride) Market Share Will Reach Over USD 282.82 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "B2C Mobility Sharing Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Service Model (Car Sharing, Bike Sharing, Scooter Sharing, Ride-Hailing, Others); By Vehicle; By Level of Automation; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study published by Polaris Market Research, the global B2C mobility sharing (Ride) market size & share is expected to register a CAGR of 29.0% growth and industry revenue is expected to increase from USD 34.49 billion in 2021 to reach USD 282.82 billion by 2030.

What is B2C Mobility (Ride) Sharing? What is Expected Size & Share worth of B2C Mobility Sharing Market?

Report Overview

B2C mobility sharing services allow customers to use commercial cars to travel from one location to another. These services include vehicle sharing, ride-hailing, & ride-sourcing which are provided by the service provider directly to consumers. The vehicles utilized in this service are owned by the service-providing companies. The services provided are determined by the time or the distance for which the service is provided. Sharing mobility services is an emerging trend in the transportation industry. These are credible in increasing average vehicle occupancy and reducing the number of cars required for transporting multiple passengers.

Growing penetration of smartphones and increased on-road vehicle traffic and fuel prices are all affecting the growth of the shared mobility market. The B2C shared mobility market is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period due to the constantly expanding automotive sales. Further, the increasing use of related vehicles and smartphones, surged on-road traffic and fuel prices are all contributing to the growth of the shared mobility industry.

What Does the Market Report Include?

Factors that may affect future business undertakings.

The future growth rate and expected growth of the global B2C mobility sharing market and your business

The report explores the opportunities arising from the Covid-19 pandemic for players in the current and next few years.

The report recognizes the drivers and restraints of the global B2C mobility sharing market

The risk and uncertainties that may arise in the market

The segments or regions that have extreme growth potential and are projected to experience tremendous during the forecast period are featured in the report

The report gives a perspective on the global B2C mobility sharing market and its performance.

Top Companies in the Global Market Are:

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd.

Bolt

Cabify

Careem

Enterprise Holdings

Europcar

Grab

Hertz

Lyft Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc

Industry Developments:

By 2025, Helsinki, Finland , has planned to replace private vehicles with shared mobility, incorporating all shared and public transportation into a single linked network with a digital payment facility.

, has planned to replace private vehicles with shared mobility, incorporating all shared and public transportation into a single linked network with a digital payment facility. Between 1993 and 2017, the United States installed 30,511 new freeway lane-miles of roadway in the top 100 urbanized areas to reduce congestion across the country.

B2C Mobility Sharing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Outlook for 2030 USD 282.82 billion Market Size 2021 Value USD 34.49 billion Expected CAGR Growth 29.0% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Avis Budget Group Inc., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Bolt, Cabify, Careem, Enterprise Holdings, Europcar, Grab, Hertz, Lyft Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc. Segments Covered By Service Model, By Vehicle, By Level of Automation, By Region

Important Questions Answered by Report

What factors are anticipated to drive B2C mobility-sharing market trends?

What will be global B2C mobility sharing market growth during the forecast period?

Which region will provide more business opportunities for the market in the future?

What are the key trends in the B2C mobility sharing market?

How can I get company profiles on the top players in the market?

What are the applications of the B2C mobility sharing market?

What are the key growth strategies of market players?

What is the total market value of the B2C mobility sharing market?

B2C Shared Mobility Market: Growth Driving Factors

The global B2C mobility sharing market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for electric bus and electric battery launches, increasing technological advancements, and increased demand for alternative transportation. The lower vehicle ownership across several developing economies increased per capita income, and increased desire for traveling are all expected to fuel the growth of the market. Also, the availability of job openings, boosting urbanization, is also accelerating market growth. Further, rising demand for alternative B2C types of transportation, such as vehicle sharing and ride-hailing is anticipated to flourish the demand for B2C shared mobility services during the projection period.

Moreover, growing technological advancements in semi-automated and fully autonomous or self-driving vehicles are likely to create new opportunities for the B2C mobility sharing market over the foreseen period. in addition, increased per capita income, changing lifestyle patterns, increasing fuel prices, inability to own a vehicle, lower cost of shared mobility, and increased awareness about global temperature rise are several factors boosting the growth of the global B2C shared mobility market.

B2C Shared Mobility Market Segmentation

Based on the service model, the global B2C mobility sharing market is segmented into car sharing, bike sharing, scooter sharing, ride-hailing, and others.

By Vehicle, the global B2C mobility sharing market is categorized into cars, two-wheelers, and others. The cars segment is expected to account for the most significant revenue share in the global market in 2021 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

By Level of Automation, the global B2C mobility sharing market is bifurcated into semi-automated vehicles and fully automated vehicle

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa .

Report Segmentation

The market is primarily segmented based on the service model, vehicle, level of automation, and region.

By Service Model By Vehicle By Level of Automation By Region Car Sharing

Bike Sharing

Scooter Sharing

Ride-Hailing

Others Cars

Two Wheelers

Others Semi-Automated Vehicle

Fully Automated Vehicle North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Geographic Overview: B2C Shared Mobility Market

Based on geography, North America witnessed the largest global B2C mobility sharing market share in 2021 owing to the rising preference for ride-hailing services across the world. The rising demand for B2C mobility-sharing services is proven to be effective in lowering the number of vehicles on the road, thus reducing pollution and traffic congestion. Several countries in North America and Europe are experiencing major traffic congestion, causing significant emissions of greenhouse gases, which lead to a surge in temperature rise globally. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for a high CAGR in the global market. The growth of this region can be attributed to a huge population and consumer base, reduced automobile ownership, growing per capita income, crowded public transit due to fast urbanization, and rising per capita income.

B2C Shared Mobility Market: By Service Model Outlook

Car Sharing

Bike Sharing

Scooter Sharing

Ride-Hailing

Others

B2C Shared Mobility Market: By Vehicle Outlook

Cars

Two Wheelers

Others

B2C Shared Mobility Market: By Level of Automation Outlook

Semi-Automated Vehicle

Fully Automated Vehicle

