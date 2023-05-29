Global Baby Bottle Market 2023 - 2028: North America is Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth

DUBLIN, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Bottle Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The baby bottle market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.97% to reach US$3,381.848 million by 2028, from US$2,253.190 million in 2021.

In order to feed infants or toddlers water or even infant formula, baby bottles are extensively used for it. In the present scenario, there has been a rise in awareness about baby care products which is regarded as a complementing factor.

Moreover, an increase in working mothers followed by their tight schedule is expected to further drive the market of baby bottles. There is an increase in the number of working women populations which is resulting in a growing preference for ready-to-drink baby food products such as instant milk formula which is giving rise to the demand for this market.



Various companies are using extensive distribution strategies of pushing the products of baby care to bulk quantities in multiple distribution channels such as supermarkets, shopping malls, retail outlets, and even online. Moreover, companies in the baby bottled category are getting involved in mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their business portfolio.

Growing preference among the female population for bottled products.



The increased preference of women for baby bottle drinks is growing in recent times owing to the nutritional supplement given to the baby. With the increase in births worldwide, the market for baby bottles will experience high demand. Thus, with the growing infant population, many companies are innovating their technology and research in coming up with various new designs and benefits of baby bottles for the baby care segment. The new designs and availability of baby bottles in different shapes and sizes will further create high demand for baby bottles.



Companies are also involving themselves in extensive branding and marketing activities which could result in attracting individuals to purchase baby bottles.



North America is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period.



The region of North America is expected to witness unprecedented sales in the baby food category which is said to drive the demand for baby bottles in North American countries. Since in Canada, the baby food category is growing tremendously, this factor can affect the sales of baby bottles in Canada. According to a COSME Programme of the European Union, the baby food category out of the functional food product sales in Canada witnessed an increase of 214% in 2019 in comparison to the average, taken from the years 2015 to 2017.



The United States has witnessed an increased consumption of breastfeeding milk for children which is requiring big feeding bottles of different sizes that are further expected to drive the market growth. In the United States, a multidisciplinary digital publishing institute issued a report which stated that there are approximately 75% of infants start breastfeeding from birth and after three months, they shift to bottles. This factor is further said to drive the growth of the baby bottle market in the North American region.

