Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market 2018-2023: Market Forecast to Grow from $50Bn in 2017, to $69Bn During 2018-2023

The global baby food and infant formula market reached a value of US$ 50 Billion in 2017.

Today, parents are ready to spend on high-quality, expensive baby foods to ensure the well-being of their infants. Rising health concerns towards the overall development of the baby and growing number of malnutritional cases are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness among people about the various health benefits of feeding baby foods to infants and young babies is fuelling the demand for baby foods across the globe. Increasing number of working women and the need for convenient and portable nutrition for their babies has created a large market for baby foods and infant formula.



Additionally, increasing spending on children's healthcare coupled with continuous innovation and aggressive marketing by various baby food manufacturers has facilitated the global baby food and infant formula market. According to the report, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 69 Billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2023.



The report has segmented the global baby food and infant formula market on the basis of type including milk formula, dried baby food, prepared baby food and others. Amongst these, milk formula represents the largest product type. The market is also segmented on the basis of the distribution channels, wherein supermarkets and hypermarkets are the largest distribution channels, followed by pharmacies, convenience stores and others. The market is also segmented on a regional basis, covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia-Pacific is the largest market. On the basis of imports and exports, China is the largest importer, whereas Netherlands is the largest exporter of baby food and infant formula.



An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operative in the market. Some of the major players are Abbott Laboratories, Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson and Kraft Heinz.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global baby food and infant formula market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global baby food and infant formula industry?

What are the price trends of baby food and infant formula?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global baby food and infant formula industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global baby food and infant formula industry?

What is the structure of the global baby food and infant formula industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global baby food and infant formula industry?

How is baby food and infant formula manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Milk Formula

6.2 Dried Baby Food

6.3 Prepared Baby Food

6.4 Other Baby Food



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.2 Pharmacies

7.3 Convenience Stores

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa



9 Imports and Exports

9.1 Imports by Major Countries

9.2 Exports by Major Countries



10 Baby Food and Infant Formula Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Abbott Nutrition

11.3.2 Nestle

11.3.3 Danone

11.3.4 Mead Johnson

11.3.5 Kraft Heinz



