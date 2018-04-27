Global Baby Food Maker Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.31%

The global baby food maker market to grow at a CAGR of 11.31% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Baby Food Maker Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is expansion of distribution network. Vendors in the global baby food maker market are focusing on the expansion of their distribution networks, which help them in generating more sales volume and revenue. Increasing numbers of hypermarkets and supermarkets chains are strengthening the distribution channel for vendors of baby food makers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is technology innovation and portfolio extension. Manufacturers of baby food makers focus on launching advanced and innovative products to fulfill the changing needs and demands and to differentiate their innovations from those of pharmaceutical companies. This product line extension and demand for technologically-advanced products leads to product premiumization.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of cost-effective alternative products. The purchase of baby food makers is low due to their high cost and chances of becoming obsolete after a point of time. Consumers in developing nations where most of the population belongs to rural areas cannot afford a $100 appliance to make baby food.

Key vendors

Baby Brezza

Cuisinart

Hamilton Beach Brands

Koninklijke Philips

Newell Brands

Peek A Boo USA

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Comparison by distribution channel

Global baby food maker market through offline distribution channel

Global baby food maker by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Comparison by application

Food preparation products

Bottle preparation products

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by region

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Expansion of distribution network

Physicians recommendations to use baby food maker

Advent of BPA-free baby food maker

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



