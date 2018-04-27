Global Baby Food Maker Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.31%

DUBLIN, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Baby Food Maker Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baby food maker market to grow at a CAGR of 11.31% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Baby Food Maker Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is expansion of distribution network. Vendors in the global baby food maker market are focusing on the expansion of their distribution networks, which help them in generating more sales volume and revenue. Increasing numbers of hypermarkets and supermarkets chains are strengthening the distribution channel for vendors of baby food makers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is technology innovation and portfolio extension. Manufacturers of baby food makers focus on launching advanced and innovative products to fulfill the changing needs and demands and to differentiate their innovations from those of pharmaceutical companies. This product line extension and demand for technologically-advanced products leads to product premiumization.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of cost-effective alternative products. The purchase of baby food makers is low due to their high cost and chances of becoming obsolete after a point of time. Consumers in developing nations where most of the population belongs to rural areas cannot afford a $100 appliance to make baby food.
Key vendors
- Baby Brezza
- Cuisinart
- Hamilton Beach Brands
- Koninklijke Philips
- Newell Brands
- Peek A Boo USA
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Global baby food maker market through offline distribution channel
- Global baby food maker by online distribution channel
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Food preparation products
- Bottle preparation products
- Market opportunity by application
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by region
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Expansion of distribution network
- Physicians recommendations to use baby food maker
- Advent of BPA-free baby food maker
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q7ngql/global_baby_food?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-baby-food-maker-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-11-31-300637965.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article