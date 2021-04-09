Global Baby Food Market (2021 to 2027) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Food Market by Product Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Baby food is soft and easily consumed food prepared for infants between the age group of four to six months until two years. In underdeveloped and developing countries, infants with low household income are fed with soft home-cooked baby food. However, in certain developing countries prepared baby foods has witnessed increased demand owing to growth in urban population coupled with changing lifestyles of people due to considerable rise in disposable income. In addition, increasing awareness for nutrition, rising organized retail marketing channels and rising women working population are further boosting the market for baby food in these regions. Food safety concerns, declining birth rates and practice of feeding home-cooked baby food are some of the restraining factors, which limits the growth of the market.



The report segments the global baby food market based on product type, distribution channel and geography. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into dried baby food, milk formula, prepared baby food, and other. Presently, milk formula segment leads the market with maximum share in terms of revenue, followed by prepared baby food. However, prepared baby food segment would gain considerable adoption in the global market during the forecast period owing to increasing working population and time constraints for food preparation. Sale of milk formulations is restricted in some of the countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Wherein, sale of prepared baby food is majorly confined to the developed countries. There is significant scope for prepared baby food segment during the forecast period owing to the growing population in the Asia-Pacific region.



The decrease in the global baby food market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation. These scenarios were discussed with the food & beverages industry experts.



Supermarkets, hypermarkets, small grocery retailers, health and beauty retailers, and others are some of the key distribution channels operating in the baby food industry. Supermarket is the most preferred distribution channel among consumers, followed by health and beauty retailer. Small grocery and health and beauty retailers hold major share in the Asian market. Small grocery retailers segment accounts for comparatively low market share in the global baby food market, but it is forecast to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The other distribution channels include discounters, non-grocery retailers and non-store retailers.



The report further bifurcate the global baby food market by geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific occupies the largest market share in the global baby food market, followed by Europe, North America and LAMEA regions. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for milk formula holding approximately more than half of the overall market. However, LAMEA region is expected to witness significant rise in the demand of baby food, owing to the improvement in socio-demographic factors and increasing birthrate.



The key players profiled in this report include Nestle, Danone, Mead Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Hero-Group, Perrigo Company, Bellamy Organics, Hain Celestial Group, Campbell soups and Friesland Campina.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging trends and opportunities in the global baby food market.

It provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assists to evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Key benefits for Stakeholders

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Market player positioning

3.4. Value chain analysis

3.5. Porter's five forces analysis

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Increasing population of women professionals

3.6.1.2. Awareness on adequate nutrition

3.6.1.3. Increase in organized retailing

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. Increased breastfeeding due to government initiatives

3.6.2.2. Falling birth rates

3.6.2.3. Safety of food

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Lifestyle change and increasing birth rates

3.6.3.2. Product innovation coupled with innovative packaging strategy

3.7. Market share analysis (2019)

3.8. Pricing Analysis

3.9. Impact of COVID-19 on baby food market



CHAPTER 4: BABY FOOD MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Dried baby food

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast

4.3. Milk formula

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.4. Prepared baby food

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 5: BABY FOOD MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Supermarkets

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Hypermarkets

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast

5.4. Small grocery retailers

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast

5.5. Health and beauty retailers

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2. Market size and forecast



CHAPTER 6: BABY FOOD MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA

CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

7.1. Top winning strategies

7.2. Competitive dashboard

7.3. Competitive heat map

7.4. Key developments

7.4.1. Acquisition

7.4.2. Business expansion

7.4.3. Partnership



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Operating business segments

8.1.5. Product portfolio

8.1.6. R&D Expenditure

8.1.7. Business performance

8.2. BELLAMY'S ORGANic PTY LTD.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.3. CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. R&D Expenditure

8.3.7. Business performance

8.4. DANONE.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. HERO GROUP.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. MEAD JOHNSON & COMPANY, LLC.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company snapshot

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.7. NESTLE S. A.

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executive

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. PERRIGO COMPANY PLC.

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. R&D Expenditure

8.8.7. Business performance

8.9. ROYAL FRIESLANDCAMPINA N. V.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.10. THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. R&D Expenditure

8.10.6. Business performance



