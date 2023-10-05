Global Baby Products Market Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Biggest Opportunities in Cosmetics and Toiletries

05 Oct, 2023, 18:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baby Products - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Baby Products Market to Reach $19.7 Billion by 2030
The global market for Baby Products estimated at US$12.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Baby Cosmetic & Toiletries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.3% CAGR and reach US$10.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Baby Food segment is estimated at 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Baby Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 on Baby Products
- Cosmetics and Toiletries Hold the Largest Segment
- Baby Skin Care Products Segment Dominates the Market
- Post-COVID Skin Care Situation: Overcoming Challenges in 2021
- Baby Foods Market to Witness Steady Growth
- Factors Impacting Sales of Baby Foods and Infant Formula in the Worldwide Market (On a Scale of 1-10)
- Baby Safety & Convenience Products
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Innovation and Premiumization Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Birth Statistics Across the World
- Baby Formula Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Surging Popularity of Non-GMO and Organic Infant Formulas Benefit Market Expansion
- Plant-based Infant Nutrition Gains Prominence
- Emerging Economies to Provide Major Impetus to the Global Organic Baby Foods Market
- Green Themes Preferred by New Generation Parents When buying toddler & baby products for skin care
- Innovation Trends In Baby Products Market
- Promoting Trust
- Recent Launches
- Rising Working Women Population Increases the Demand for Baby Products
