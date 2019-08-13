Global Bag-in-box Packaging Machine Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2018 & Industry Forecasts 2019-2027
Aug 13, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bag-in-box Packaging Machine Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bag-in-box Packaging Machine Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include assessment of the worldwide automatic bag-in-box packaging machine industry, automatic bag-in-box packaging machine, and disposal of bag-in-box container.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
Scope of the Report
- Based on Automation Type, the market is categorized into automatic and semi-automatic.
- Depending on Output Capacity, the market is segregated into above 100 bags/min, 51 - 100 bags/min, 11 - 50 bags/min, and up to 10 bags/min.
- Based on Filling Technology, the market is divided into aseptic filling, and non-aseptic filling.
- By Machine Type, the market is classified into integrated systems and standalone units. Furthermore, Standalone Units is sub-segmented into bag filler, bag inserters, bag making machine, and cartoning machine.
- On the bases of End User, the market is segmented into beverages, food, household products, healthcare & personal care, industrial products, and paints & lubricants. Furthermore, Beverages is sub-segmented into non-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic beverages. Food is sub-segmented into milk & other dairy products, and edible oil. Household Products is further sub-divided into water and liquid washing & cleaning products. Industrial Products is further sub-classified into battery acids, and chemicals.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 End User Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Assessment of the Worldwide Automatic Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine Industry
3.1.2 Automatic Bag-In-Box Packaging Machine
3.1.3 Disposal of Bag-In-Box Container
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Bag-in-box Packaging Machine Market, By Automation Type
4.1 Automatic
4.2 Semi-Automatic
5 Bag-in-box Packaging Machine Market, By Output Capacity
5.1 Above 100 Bags/Min
5.2 51 - 100 Bags/Min
5.3 11 - 50 Bags/Min
5.4 Up to 10 Bags/Min
6 Bag-in-box Packaging Machine Market, By Filling Technology
6.1 Aseptic Filling
6.2 Non-aseptic Filling
7 Bag-in-box Packaging Machine Market, By Machine Type
7.1 Integrated Systems
7.2 Standalone Units
7.2.1 Bag Filler
7.2.2 Bag Inserters
7.2.3 Bag Making Machine
7.2.4 Cartoning Machine
8 Bag-in-box Packaging Machine Market, By End User
8.1 Beverages
8.1.1 Non-Alcoholic Beverages
8.1.2 Alcoholic Beverages
8.2 Food
8.2.1 Milk & other Dairy Products
8.2.2 Edible Oil
8.3 Household Products
8.3.1 Water
8.3.2 Liquid Washing & Cleaning Products
8.4 Healthcare & Personal Care
8.5 Industrial Products
8.5.1 Battery Acids
8.5.2 Chemicals
8.6 Paints & Lubricants
9 Bag-in-box Packaging Machine Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 France
9.2.2 Germany
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 Spain
9.2.5 UK
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 ABCO Automation, Inc.
11.2 Alfa Laval
11.3 Bosch Packaging Technology, Inc.
11.4 DS Smith Plc
11.5 Flexifill Ltd.
11.6 Gosammer Packaging
11.7 IC Filling Systems
11.8 Kreuzmayr Maschinenbau GmbH
11.9 ROVEMA GmbH
11.10 Sacmi Group
11.11 Smurfit Kappa Group plc
11.12 Terlet BV
11.13 TORR Industries
11.14 Triangle Package Machinery Co
11.15 Voran Maschinen GmbH
