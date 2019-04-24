Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market Analysis & Outlook 2019-2023 - The Increasing Number of Artisan Bakeries & QSRS is Driving Market Growth

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type (Mixers, Ovens & Proofers, Slicers), Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry) and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bakery processing equipment market is estimated to account for nearly USD 8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, to reach nearly USD 10.3 billion by 2023.

The bakery processing equipment market is mainly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes, thereby focusing on catering to the increasing demand from the processed food industry and changing consumer demands.



The ovens & proofers segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2018.



On the basis of type, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into mixers, ovens & proofers, slicers & dividers, sheeters & molders, and other bakery processing equipment (conveyors, coating systems, stamping, cooling systems, sprayers, depositors, loaders & unloader, and icing machine).

Ovens & proofers are bakery equipment that are mainly used for the production of bakery products. A wide range of bakery ovens are manufactured, which are designed using advanced technologies and research to offer products with low fuel consumption, affordable prices, excellent volume, shine, texture, and crust in the market. Manufacturers are providing ovens in various shapes and sizes to meet the various requirements of customers around the world, as per the recent market and consumption trends.



The cakes & pastries segment in the bakery processing equipment market is projected to record the fastest growth through 2023.



On the basis of application, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into bread, cookies & biscuits, cakes & pastries, pizza crusts, and other bakery products (donuts, pretzels, and croissants). Based on application, the cakes & pastries segment is projected to record the highest growth in the bakery processing equipment market between 2018 and 2023. Cakes & pastries are the second-most preferred bakery products consumed after bread by customers globally.

Product innovation and increased penetration in the growing markets in regions such as the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America are the major factors driving the growth of this market. Consumers are witnessing a significant demand for bakery products that are gluten-free, which has led to increasing adoption of bakery processing equipment among manufacturers in the coming years. These factors are projected to drive the bakery processing equipment market during the forecast period significantly.



The bakery processing equipment market is projected to witness high growth in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



The bakery processing equipment market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the growing population, rising income, and rapid urbanization.

Due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia & New Zealand, students and workers of urban areas, in particular, prefer bakery products as snacks. In China, imported bakery products have become a trend due to their better quality and packaging. These factors support the growth of markets for bakery products. Over the years, the bakery processing equipment market in this region has grown rapidly due to the growing bakery and confectionery industries.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Bakery Processing Equipment Market

4.2 Europe: Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Type & Country

4.3 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By User, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Type

4.5 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Artisan Bakeries and QSRS

5.2.1.2 Automation and Robotics in Bakery Processing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Fixed Cost and Maintenance of Equipment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for New Products Such as Frozen Bakery

5.2.3.2 Expansion of Production Facilities

5.2.3.3 Investments in Technological Upgradation

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Competition From Manufacturers Offering Low-Cost Products

5.2.4.2 Lack of Infrastructural Support in Emerging Markets



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Industry Trends

6.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



7 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mixers

7.2.1 The Growing Need for Innovative and Technologically Advanced Dough is Driving the Demand

7.3 Ovens & Proofers

7.3.1 The Growing Need for Ovens and Proofers With Low Fuel Consumption is Driving Innovation

7.4 Slicers & Dividers

7.4.1 Slicers Or Dividers are Witnessing an Increase in Demand as They Provide High-Quality Performance During the Production of Fine and Small Bakery Products

7.5 Sheeters & Molders

7.5.1 Advancements in Technologies Have Encouraged the Development of Enhanced Sheeters & Molders for the Preparation of Large Quantities of Bakery Products

7.6 Other Bakery Products



8 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bread

8.2.1 The Changing Lifestyles of Consumers and Increasing Demand for Bread and Related Bakery Products in the Asia Pacific Region are Factors Driving the Bakery Processing Equipment Market

8.3 Cookies & Biscuits

8.3.1 Product Innovations and Enhancement of Cookies & Biscuits Equipment are Factors Responsible for the Increase in the Market Share of the Cookies & Biscuits Segment in the Bakery Processing Equipment Market

8.4 Cakes & Pastries

8.4.1 The Rising Consumer Demand for Customized Cakes & Pastries and Increased Penetration of Key Players in the Growing Markets Have Led to an Increase in Demand for Cakes and Pastries in the Developing Countries

8.5 Pizza Crusts

8.5.1 Advancements and Innovations in Pizza Crust Equipment Due to the Growing Consumer Demand for Customized and Different Varieties of Pizza Crusts

8.6 Other Bakery Products



9 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Foodservice Industry

9.2.1 Foodservice Industry Dominated the Bakery Processing Equipment Market in the European and Asia Pacific Regions

9.3 Bakery Processing Industry

9.3.1 The Growing Need for Customized Bakery Food Products is Expected to Open Opportunities for the Demand for Innovative Bakery Technologies in the Bakery Processing Equipment Market



10 Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Germany

10.2.1.1 Germany Dominated the Asia Pacific Bakery Processing Equipment Market

10.2.2 Russia

10.2.2.1 Bakery Processing Market in Russia is Driven By Growing Retail Sector

10.2.3 UK

10.2.3.1 Trend of Home Bakery has Accelerated the Sale of Bakery Equipment in UK

10.2.4 France

10.2.4.1 French Bakery Processing Equipment Market is Projected to Witness A Significant Rise Due to High Investments

10.2.5 Italy

10.2.5.1 Bakery Processing Equipment Market in Italy is Driven By Increasing Sales of Biscuits and Crackers in the Country

10.2.6 Spain

10.2.6.1 Bakery Processing Equipment Market in Spain is Projected to Grow With Highest CAGR in Europe

10.2.7 Rest of Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.1.1 China Dominated the Asia Pacific Bakery Processing Equipment Market

10.3.2 India

10.3.2.1 Growing Consumer Awareness Regarding High-Quality and Premium Bakery Products Drives the Growth of the Bakery Processing Equipment Market in the Country

10.3.3 Japan

10.3.3.1 Increase in Demand for Premium Bakery Products and Relatively Low Competition to Drive the Demand for Bakery Products in Japan

10.3.4 Australia & New Zealand

10.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.4 North America

10.4.1 US

10.4.1.1 The US Accounted for the Largest Market Share in North America

10.4.2 Canada

10.4.2.1 Canada is Projected to Be the Fastest-Growing Market in North America

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.3.1 Bakery Processing Equipment Market in Mexico is Growing Due to the Increasing Demand for Frozen Bakery Products

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 South America

10.5.1.1 South America Projected to Dominate the Rest of the World Bakery Processing Equipment Market

10.5.2 Middle East

10.5.2.1 Increase in Demand for Customized Bakery Products to Drive the Growth of the Bakery Processing Equipment Market in the Middle East

10.5.3 Africa



11 Company Profiles (Bakery Processors)

11.1 Nestle S.A.

11.2 Bimbo Bakeries

11.3 Mondelez International

11.4 General Mills

11.5 Kellogg Company

11.6 Post Holdings

11.7 Aryzta

11.8 Flowers Foods

11.9 Rich Products

11.10 Pinnacle Foods

11.11 Snyder's-Lance

11.12 Pepsico

11.13 Conagra Foods

11.14 Franz Family Bakeries



