Global Ballistic Composites Market to 2026 - Growing Demand in Personal Protection and Rising Threat from Growing Internal and External Conflicts
Jul 15, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ballistic Composites - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ballistic Composites market accounted for $1.32 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.82 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Growing demand in personal protection and rising threat from growing internal and external conflicts are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, high costs and failure to provide complete protection are hampering the market growth in this region.
Based on Fiber Type, Aramid Fibers has a steady growth during the forecast period due to this are strong synthetic fibers with high heat-resistant properties and it is widely used for the body armor application. By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to high expenditure by the military industry on protection of security, and severe standards by the U.S. government emphasizing the safety of the defense forces are driving the market growth in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Ballistic Composites Market include Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems, Dupont, DSM, Morgan Advanced Materials, Barrday Corporation, Gurit, Teijin, MKU Limited and Waco Composites.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Ballistic Composites Market, By Matrix Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Ceramic Matrix Composite (CMC)
5.3 Metal Matrix Composite (MMC)
5.4 Polymer Matrix Composites
5.4.1 Advanced Composites
5.4.2 Reinforced Plastics
6 Global Ballistic Composites Market, By Fiber Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Glass
6.3 Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWP)
6.4 Aramid Fibers
6.4.1 Meta-aramid
6.4.2 Para-aramid
6.5 Other Fiber Types
6.5.1 Hybrid
6.5.2 M5
7 Global Ballistic Composites Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Helmets & Face Protection
7.3 Vehicle Armor
7.3.1 Land Vehicle Armor
7.3.2 Air Vehicle Armor
7.3.3 Marine Vehicle Armor
7.4 Body Armor
7.4.1 Shields
7.4.2 Protective Under Garments
7.4.3 Body Vests
7.5 Other Applications
8 Global Ballistic Composites Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Honeywell International Inc.
10.2 BAE Systems
10.3 Dupont
10.4 DSM
10.5 Morgan Advanced Materials
10.6 Barrday Corporation
10.7 Gurit
10.8 Teijin
10.9 MKU Limited
10.10 Waco Composites
