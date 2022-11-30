Global Ballistic Protection Market Report 2022-2027: Need for Upgrades in Battlefield Scenarios, Development of Lightweight, Comfortable, and High-Strength Materials, & Demand for Protection by VVIPs

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Ballistic Protection Market by Material (Metals & Alloys, Ceramics, Composites, Bulletproof Glass, Fabric), Product, Technology, Threat Level (Level II & IIA, Level III & IIIA, Level IV & Above), Platform, Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ballistic protection market is projected to grow from USD 13.4 billion in 2022 to USD 16.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2027

The market is driven by the need for upgrades in the battlefield scenarios. However, the market's growth is limited by the stringent standards for ballistic protection products.

In 2020, the global military expenditure was worth USD 1,981 billion, the highest level since 1988 as per SIPRI. The global military expenditure in 2020 was 2.6% higher in real terms than in 2019 and 9.3% higher than in 2011.

This increase was largely due to the fact that most countries in the world experienced severe economic downturns in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while military expenditure continued to rise due to growing tension and disputes on several international borders around the world.

By speed, high speed segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Unmanned vehicles that are manufactured for use as targets and can operate beyond a speed of 250 m/s fall under the category of high-speed target drones. This segment accounted for a 46.5% share of the target drones market in 2022.

With the growing emphasis on replicating realistic threats in military training, high-speed target drones are expected to witness prominent demand during the forecast period. However, due to limited defense budget allocation in some emerging economies, these drones are not always feasible.

The US, Russia, and China procure high-speed target drones. QinetiQ Group PLC (UK), Northrop Grumman (US), Kratos Defense and Security Solutions (US), and Boeing (US) are key manufacturers of high-speed target drones.

By payload capacity, medium (20 kg to 40 kg) segment is expected to lead the market in terms of value

On the basis of payload capacity, the target drone market has been segmented into high (>40 kg), medium (20 kg to 40 kg), and low (<20 kg). The use of target drones in applications such as target & decoy, reconnaissance, and combat training requires additional components to make them more effective in operations.

These target drones are equipped with passive & active radar augmentation, electronic payloads, GPS navigation, and several types of cameras. With the increasing efforts to make military training more realistic, these payloads are used to help drones perform functions in the above-mentioned applications.

QinetiQ is one such major company involved in the production of target drones capable of carrying medium payloads.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in terms of value

Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for 33.2% of the ta market in 2022. The market in North America is projected to grow from USD 4,467 million in 2022 to USD 5,935 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Leading players

The major players include BAE Systems (UK), Avon Protection (US), Rheinmetall AG (US), Tencate Advanced Armor (Netherlands), Point Blank Enterprises (US) and SAAB AB (Sweden).

Premium Insights

Increasing Geopolitical Tensions in Emerging Economies to Drive Ballistic Protection Market

Composites Segment to Account for Largest Market Size from 2022 to 2027

Land to be Largest Platform Segment During Forecast Period

Europe to Hold Dominant Position in 2022

to Hold Dominant Position in 2022 Military Application to Dominate During Forecast Period

Threat Level IV & Above to Hold Largest Market Share

South Korea to Register Highest CAGR in Ballistic Protection Market During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Political Unrest in Emerging Economies

Need for Upgrades in Battlefield Scenarios

Development of Lightweight, Comfortable, and High-Strength Materials

Demand for Protection by VVIPs

Restraints

Inability to Provide Complete Protection

Stringent Standards for Ballistic Composite Products

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Multipurpose Equipment

Increasing Demand from Asia-Pacific

Advancements in Armor Composite Materials

Challenges

High Production Cost of Armor Materials

Demand for Increased Comfort and Functionality

Ballistic Protection Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Start-Ups and Small Enterprises

End-users

Technology Analysis

Composite Textiles in High-Performance Apparel

Use Case Analysis

Use Case: Enhanced Comfort During Combat

Industry Trends

Advanced Materials for Ballistic Protection

Electronic Textiles

Electric Armor

Technology Trends

Double-Sided Combat Uniform Fabric

Defcon Armor Technology

Modular Ballistic Protection Systems

Advanced Ceramic Ballistic Armor

Dyneema Force Multiplier Technology

Improved Outer Tactical Vests

Liquid Armor

Smart Fluid

Reactive Armor Technology

Sensor Technology

Next-Gen Suits

Ballistic Protection Market, by Platform

Land

Combat Armored Vehicles

Main Battle Tanks

Increasing Offensive Cross-Country Operations

Infantry Fighting Vehicles

Procurement by Emerging Economies

Armored Personnel Carriers

Increasing Demand to Counter Terrorist Attacks and Asymmetric Warfare

Armored Amphibious Vehicles

Used by Military Forces for Amphibious Operations

Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected

Increasing Use for Protection from Ieds and Mines

Light Armored Vehicles

Uses for Border Patrol and Isr

Self-Propelled Howitzers

Easy Maneuverability Boosts Demand

Air Defense Vehicles

Adoption of Vehicle-Mounted Anti-Aircraft Guns

Armored Mortar Carriers

High Demand for Integrated Armored Vehicles with Dedicated Mortar Storage Compartment

Combat Support Vehicles

Armored Supply Trucks

Increasing Use for Fuel and Ammunition Supply to Troops

Armored Fuel Trucks

Used to Transport Fuel to Forward Arming and Refueling Points

Armored Ammunition Replenishment Vehicles

Used at Forward Bases During Warfare Operations

Armored Ambulances

Vital to Transport Injured Personnel to Medical Facilities

Armored Command and Control Vehicles

Increasing Adoption for Mobile Armored Operations

Repair and Recovery Vehicles

High Demand for Towing or Repair of Combat Vehicles

Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

Increasing Research & Development on UGVs for Warfare

Soldiers & Security Personnel

Wide-Scale Use of Personal Protective Equipment

Base Stations

Stations Used for Shelter and Storage by Military

Airborne

Fixed-Wing Aircraft

Upcoming Defense Programs to Drive Segment

Fighter Aircraft

Transport Aircraft

Reconnaissance & Surveillance Aircraft

Helicopters

Provide Accessibility for Special Missions

Attack & Reconnaissance Helicopters

Special Mission Helicopters

Maritime Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV): High Number of Isr Missions Drives Demand

Marine

Destroyers: Fast, Long-Lasting, Maneuverable Ships

Frigates: Used to Protect Other Warships and Merchant Ships

Corvettes: Smallest Vessel Class Among Warships

Offshore Support Vessels (Osvs): Small Patrol Vessels Used for Coastal Defense

Aircraft Carriers: Possibility of Using Hybrid Propulsion for Aircraft Carriers

Submarines: US, France , and India - Currently Using or Developing Electric Propulsion Systems

, and - Currently Using or Developing Electric Propulsion Systems Unmanned Surface Vehicles: Used in Military Applications for Seaborne Targets

Company Profiles

Bae Systems

Avon Protection

Rheinmetall AG

Tencate Advanced Armor

Fms Enterprises Migun Ltd.

Point Blank Enterprises

Seyntex

Ada (Australian Defence Apparel)

Survitec Group Limited

Armorworks

Revision Military

Armorsource LLC.

Southern States LLC.

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd.

Paul Boye Technologies

Roketsan

Saab Ab

Mku Limited

Pacific Safety Products

Elmon

Np Aerospace

Plasan

Armor Express

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cb4dgv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets