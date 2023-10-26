Global Banana Market Poised for Remarkable Growth, Anticipates $1145.74 Million Increase by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Banana Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global banana market is on track for significant expansion, with a projected increase of USD 1145.74 million during the period 2022-2027, accelerating at an impressive CAGR of 9.32%.

This forecast is detailed in the comprehensive report on the banana market, which offers an all-encompassing analysis, including market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key players in the industry.

The report presents an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, highlighting the latest trends, pivotal drivers, and the overall market environment. The banana market is being driven by factors such as the rising adoption of banana flour in the baking industry, the expansion of the organized retail sector within the banana market, and the influence of blogs and digital media on fruit and vegetable consumption.

Segmentation of the banana market includes:

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Type

In-organic/Conventional

Organic

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC ( Asia-Pacific )

) South America

Middle East and Africa

One of the key drivers fueling the growth of the banana market is the flourishing banana production industry. Additionally, the increased use of banana paper for packaging and evolving consumer demographics are expected to contribute to substantial market demand in the coming years.

The report on the banana market encompasses the following key areas:

Banana Market Sizing Banana Market Forecast Banana Market Industry Analysis

The report provides a comprehensive vendor analysis, featuring prominent industry players, including:

7-Eleven Inc.

Agro America

Agrofruit Holding Corp.

Aldi Stores Ltd.

Auchan Retail Portugal SA

Axfood AB

Chiquita Brands International Sarl

Co-operative Group Ltd.

Coliman

Dole plc

Federation of Migros Cooperatives

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc

Fyffes Ltd.

Global Banana

J Sainsbury plc

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV

Lidl US LLC

Reybanpac

The Daiei Inc.

Waitrose Ltd.

With the banana market showing remarkable growth potential, the future is bright for industry participants. Market stakeholders are encouraged to leverage these insights to make informed decisions and contribute to the advancement of the global banana market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ckizt

