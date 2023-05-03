Global Barcode Scanner Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $11 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.25%

DUBLIN, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Barcode Scanner Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Scanner Type, By Technology, By Region and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global barcode scanner market was valued at USD 6.94 billion in 2021 and is slated to reach at USD 11.07 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Bluebird Corporation

Cognex Corporation

Datalogics S.p.A. (Hydra S.p.A)

DENSO Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

JC Square Inc.

SATO Holdings Corporation

Scandit AG

Toshiba TEC Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Barcode scanner is also referred as barcode reader that captures and red information from barcode and transfers it to the connected computer. It automates the data collection process and reduces errors and expedites tasks like tracking inventory, monitoring point-of-sale transactions, and managing assets.

Market Drivers

Increase in requirement of industries for remote solutions is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global barcode scanner market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements in public distribution system will positively contribute the market growth.

Moreover, in next few years most of the shops will be able to keep track of inventory without errors due to the effectiveness and the efficiency of operations offered by barcode scanners. A Barcode scanner reduces the time and gives a significant growth to the barcode scanner market. In addition to that, rise in number of supermarkets, molls, in various countries is also responsible for the market growth during this forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, some restraints which are expected to be faced by the barcode scanner market include the high cost of barcode scanner, and inconvenience in moving the barcode scanner from one place to another. Also, lack of awareness towards the barcode scanner machine by some of the shopkeepers will affect the market growth.

Impact of Covid-19

Three main implications of COVID-19 on the world economy are their direct effects on supply and demand, supply chain disruption, and market disruption, as well as their financial effects on companies and financial markets.

The COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in a variety of negative effects, including flight cancellations, travel bans, quarantines, restaurant chain closures, and restrictions on all indoor events where a state of emergency has been declared. These effects have significantly reduced the volatility of the barcode scanner market's growth, increased public panic, and created uncertainty about the future.

Market Taxonomy



By Product

Handheld Barcode Scanner

Stationary Barcode Scanner

By Scanner Type

Rugged Barcode Scanner

Non-Rugged Barcode

By Technology

Camera Based Reader

Charge Coupled Device Reader

Laser Scanner

Omni Directional Barcode Scanner

Pen Type Reader

RFID reader

Smart Phone Based Scanner

Others

By End User

Retail & Commercial

General Manufacturing

Healthcare

Logistics & Warehousing

Defense

Others

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Barcode Scanner Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2022 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

