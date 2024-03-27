Global Bariatric Surgery Market Analysis Report 2024-2033: Addressing Obesity's Impact Extending Beyond Weight Concerns

DUBLIN, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bariatric Surgery Market: Focus on Device Type, Procedure Type, Region, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of market trends, key players, and growth opportunities within the bariatric surgery sector.

The market is experiencing notable growth driven by advancements in minimally invasive surgical techniques. Laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures are playing a pivotal role, providing patients with reduced recovery periods, minimized complications, and enhanced cosmetic results compared to conventional open surgeries. The increasing adoption of minimally invasive approaches is broadening the appeal of bariatric surgery, making it a preferred option for a more diverse patient population.



In recent years, obesity has emerged as a significant global health concern, with links to various ailments such as cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, type 2 diabetes, and musculoskeletal disorders. Bariatric procedures have witnessed substantial global market growth as an effective treatment option for some individuals grappling with obesity. The expanding market for bariatric surgery is fueled by the escalating demand for weight loss interventions, reflecting the ongoing increase in overweight and obese populations worldwide. The surge in obesity rates and heightened awareness of its implications stand as primary drivers behind the market's expansion.



With insights into market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, this report serves as a valuable resource for industry participants, investors, and decision-makers seeking to navigate the dynamic landscape of the global bariatric surgery market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the size of the global bariatric surgery market at the regional and country levels?

What factors are driving, restraining, presenting opportunities, and posing challenges in the global bariatric surgery market, and how are they anticipated to influence the market?

Who are the leading players in the global bariatric surgery market?

What is the competitive situation in the global bariatric surgery market?

What specific strategies and limitations are influencing the global bariatric surgery market?

What prevailing market trends are impacting the growth of the global bariatric surgery market?

What is the economic impact on the global bariatric surgery market, and what is the development trend of the market?

Key Highlights of the Report

Market Overview:

Analysis of the current market size and growth potential.

Identification of key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

Regional analysis to understand market dynamics across different geographies.

Segmentation and Market Share:

Detailed segmentation based on procedure type and device type.

Insights into the market share of major players and emerging trends.

Competitive Landscape:

Profiling of major players in the bariatric surgery market.

Analysis of competitive strategies, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

Forecast and Outlook:

Projection of market trends and growth prospects for the next ten years.

Insights into potential disruptions and factors influencing market dynamics.

Key Market Players:

Aspire Bariatrics, Inc.

Mediflex Surgical Products

Intutive Surgicals, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2 Supply chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Market Map

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events- COVID-19

1.7 Market Dynamics: Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Bariatric Surgery Market (by Procedure Type)

2.3.1 Sleeve Gastrectomy

2.3.2 Revision Bariatric Surgery

2.3.3 Gastric Bypass

2.3.4 Mini-Gastric Bypass

2.3.5 Adjustable Gastric Bypass

2.3.6 Biliopancreatic Diversion Duodenal Switch (BPD/DS)



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Bariatric Surgery Market

3.3.1 Market Overview

3.3.1.1 Analyst View

3.4 Global Bariatric Surgery Market (by Device Type)

3.4.1 Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices

3.4.1.1 Stapling Devices

3.4.1.2 Energy/Vessel-Sealing Devices

3.4.1.3 Suturing Devices

3.4.1.4 Accessories

3.4.2 Non-Invasive Surgical Devices



4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 Drivers and Restraints

4.3 North America

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 U.S.

4.3.7 U.S. Bariatric Surgery Market by Application

4.3.8 U.S. Bariatric Surgery Market by Product

4.3.9 Canada

4.3.10 Canada Bariatric Surgery Market by Application

4.3.11 Canada Bariatric Surgery Market by Product

4.4 Europe

4.5 Asia Pacific

4.6 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Johnson & Johnson

5.2.1.1 Overview

5.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

5.2.1.3 Top Competitors

5.2.1.4 Target Customers

5.2.1.5 Key Personnel

5.2.1.6 Analyst View

5.2.1.7 Market Share

5.2.2 Medtronic plc

5.2.3 Teleflex Incorporated

5.2.4 Richard Wolf GmbH

5.2.5 Olympus Corporation

5.2.6 Cousin Surgery

5.2.7 Asensus Surgical, Inc.

5.2.8 USGI Medical, Inc.

5.2.9 B. Braun Melsungen, AG

5.2.10 Intutive Surgicals, Inc.

5.2.11 Reshape Lifesciences

5.2.12 Mediflex Surgical Products

5.2.13 A.M.I GmbH

5.2.14 Cook Medical LLC

5.2.15 Aspire Bariatrics, Inc.

6 Research Methodology

