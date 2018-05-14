Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Spotlight 2018-2028: Valeant Pharmaceuticals has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials

This Market Spotlight report covers the basal cell carcinoma market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, patent information, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.

Key Takeaways:

The approved drugs in the basal cell carcinoma space include Aldara (imoquimod), Erivedge (vismodegib), and Odomzo (sonidegib), which target the immune system and Hedgehog signaling pathway. These therapies are administered via the oral and topical routes.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for basal cell carcinoma are in Phase II. Therapies in the pipeline for basal cell carcinoma focus on a wide variety of targets. These pipeline drugs are administered via the topical, oral, intravenous, and intratumoral routes.

High-impact upcoming events in the basal cell carcinoma space include topline Phase II trial results for cemiplimab, and a preNDA meeting with the FDA for SUBA-itraconazole.

There were six licensing and asset acquisition activities involving basal cell carcinoma drugs during 2013-18. The largest deal during this time was the December 2016 $175m agreement between Sun Pharmaceutical and Novartis, for the acquisition of Novartis's branded oncology product, Odomzo, by Sun Pharmaceutical.

Erivedge sales ranked highest in the basal cell carcinoma space during 2012-16, and the revenues are expected to remain high through the forecast period (2017-22).

The clinical trials distribution across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for basal cell carcinoma have been in early and mid-phases of development, with 80% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 20% in Phase III-IV.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of basal cell carcinoma clinical trials globally, while Germany leads the major EU markets.

Clinical trial activity in the basal cell carcinoma space is dominated by completed trials. Valeant Pharmaceuticals has the highest number of completed clinical trials for basal cell carcinoma, with 14 trials.

Roche leads industry sponsors with the highest number of clinical trials for basal cell carcinoma, followed by Novartis and Valeant Pharmaceuticals.

Overview Key Takeaways Disease Background Treatment Epidemiology Marketed Drugs Pipeline Drugs Key Upcoming Events Licensing And Asset Acquisition Deals Parent Patents Revenue Opportunity Clinical Trial Landscape Bibliography Appendix

