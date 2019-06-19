Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Spotlight 2019: Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs, Epidemiology, Clinical Trials, Patents, Licensing and Acquisition Deals, Revenue Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Basal Cell Carcinoma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the basal cell carcinoma market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, epidemiology, clinical trials, upcoming events, probability of success, patent information, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts

Key Takeaways:

The approved drugs in the basal cell carcinoma space target the immune system, thymidylate synthase, and hedgehog signaling pathway. The majority of these therapies are administered via the topical route, with the remainder being oral formulations.

The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for basal cell carcinoma are in Phase II, with two drugs in Phase III.

Therapies in the pipeline for basal cell carcinoma focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are administered via the topical, oral, intravenous, and intratumoral routes.

High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the basal cell carcinoma space comprise topline Phase II trial results for Libtayo, and topline Phase III trial results for Ameluz.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumors asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 39.4%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.

There have been five licensing and asset acquisition activities involving basal cell carcinoma drugs during 2014-19. The $175m agreement between Sun Pharmaceutical and Novartis made in December 2016 for the acquisition of Novartis's branded oncology product Odomzo by Sun Pharmaceutical was the largest deal.

The US has a substantial lead in the number of basal cell carcinoma clinical trials globally, while the UK leads the major EU markets.

Clinical trial activity in the basal cell carcinoma space is dominated by completed trials. Roche and Bausch Health have the highest number of completed clinical trials for basal cell carcinoma, with 15 and 14 trials, respectively.

