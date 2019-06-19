Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Market Spotlight 2019: Key Marketed and Pipeline Drugs, Epidemiology, Clinical Trials, Patents, Licensing and Acquisition Deals, Revenue Forecasts
This Market Spotlight report covers the basal cell carcinoma market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, epidemiology, clinical trials, upcoming events, probability of success, patent information, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts
Key Takeaways:
- The approved drugs in the basal cell carcinoma space target the immune system, thymidylate synthase, and hedgehog signaling pathway. The majority of these therapies are administered via the topical route, with the remainder being oral formulations.
- The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for basal cell carcinoma are in Phase II, with two drugs in Phase III.
- Therapies in the pipeline for basal cell carcinoma focus on a wide variety of targets. These drugs are administered via the topical, oral, intravenous, and intratumoral routes.
- High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the basal cell carcinoma space comprise topline Phase II trial results for Libtayo, and topline Phase III trial results for Ameluz.
- The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I solid tumors asset is 5.7%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 39.4%. Drugs, on average, take 9.5 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.2 years in the overall oncology space.
- There have been five licensing and asset acquisition activities involving basal cell carcinoma drugs during 2014-19. The $175m agreement between Sun Pharmaceutical and Novartis made in December 2016 for the acquisition of Novartis's branded oncology product Odomzo by Sun Pharmaceutical was the largest deal.
- The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for basal cell carcinoma have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 81% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 19% in Phase III-IV.
- The US has a substantial lead in the number of basal cell carcinoma clinical trials globally, while the UK leads the major EU markets.
- Clinical trial activity in the basal cell carcinoma space is dominated by completed trials. Roche and Bausch Health have the highest number of completed clinical trials for basal cell carcinoma, with 15 and 14 trials, respectively.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
Basal cell carcinoma subtypes
TREATMENT
Electrodesiccation and curettage (ED&C)
Mohs micrographic surgery
Excisional surgery
Radiation therapy
Cryosurgery
Photodynamic therapy (PDT)
Laser surgery
Pharmacological therapies
EPIDEMIOLOGY
Recent incidence studies
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
PARENT PATENTS
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
Sponsors by status
Sponsors by phase
BIBLIOGRAPHY
Prescription information
APPENDIX
Companies Mentioned
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Novartis
- Roche
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
