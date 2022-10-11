Global Base Oil Market Report 2022: Temperature Bearing Capacity Makes Base Oil & Its Market More Promising

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Base Oil Market Segmented By Source, By Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Competion, Forecast and Opportunities , 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Base Oil Market is expected to reach at USD57543.56 million in 2027F, registering a CAGR of 7.55% due to massive advancements in manufacturing facilities and development in automotive engine to drive better fuel economy.

Growing demand in the automobile industry for high-grade oils

The demand for high-grade lubricants to ensure compatibility with fast-moving parts at high temperatures is being driven by advanced engine technology. The final lubricant's overall performance is significantly influenced by the base oil choice. Engine oils constitute 10-30% additives and 70-90% base oil. Therefore, it is estimated that the increased demand for high-grade engine oils would help accelerate the base oil industry.

High-performance engine oils can enable diesel vehicles, passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and stationary engines to sustain difficult and demanding conditions. The majority of engine oils are made of base oil. As a result of the rising need for high-grade oils in the automotive industry, the base oil market is growing. Global demand for base oil is projected to increase due to rising investments and tremendous automotive sector growth. The market for base oil is anticipated to boost in the coming years as electric vehicles grow increasingly mainstream in developed nations such as the United States and China.

Temperature bearing capacity makes the base oil & its market more promising

Technological innovations in automotive engine fabrication are driving the demand for lubricants with higher grade composition. This state-of-the-art technology provides compatibility with high pace moving parts at extremely high temperatures. The basis on which the selection of base oil is made makes a significant impact on the total performance of the finished lubricants. Compositionally, engine oils are 70 -90% of base oils and 10-30% additives. Hence, the rising demand for high-grade engine oils is likely to bolster the market for base oil. Base oils are utilized in manufacturing industrial oils, including lubricating greases. Due to their extreme temperature endurance capacity, base oil builds a huge spectrum as a significant application for a variety of automobiles.

Rapid rise in Industrialization in developing economies

The expansion of end-user industries in emerging economies is fuelling the continuous rise of the Asia-Pacific base oil market. The need for lubricants and its derivatives, such as finished lubricants, is being driven by growth in industries including industrial machinery, automotive, and energy in rising economies like India, Indonesia, Thailand, and South Korea. Due to the depletion of underground hydrocarbon reserves and the enhanced attention towards environmental protection, there has been an increase in the demand for eco-friendly synthetic hydraulic oils or hydraulic fluids.

Many different end-use industries, including aviation, manufacturing, construction, and automotive, use these oils. The functions of hydraulic fluids include power transmission, lubrication, machine protection against corrosion and wear, and heat transfer. Hydraulic fluid demand is increasing because of the mechanisation and rapid industrialisation of various industries. As a result, the Asia Pacific base oil market is being driven.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Base Oil Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Base Oil Market, By Source:

Mineral

Synthetic

Vegetable

Base Oil Market, By Type:

Group 2

Group 1

Group 3

Group 5

Group 4

Base Oil Market, By Application:

Engine Oils

General Industrial Oils

Process Oils

Greases

Others (Gear & Transmission Oil)

Base Oil Market, By End-Use:

Automotive

Industrial

Personal Care

Others (Marine, Defense)

Base Oil Market, By Region:

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Netherlands

Middle East & Africa

& Iran

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

Nigeria

Iraq

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Colombia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Base Oil Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Base Oil Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Base Oil Market Outlook



8. North America Base Oil Market Outlook



9. Europe Base Oil Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Base Oil Market Outlook



11. South America Base Oil Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

S-Oil

ENEOS Corporation (erstwhile JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation)

TotalEnergies SE

Sinopec

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

ExxonMobil

SK lubricants-Repsol

ADNOC

Rosneft

Formosa Petrochemical Corporation

Shanxi Lu'An Taihang Lubricants Co. Ltd.

