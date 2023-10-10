Global Battery Chargers Market Analysis Report 2023: Rising Demand for Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Enthuses Chargers Market - Forecasts to 2030

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Chargers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Battery Chargers Market to Reach $36.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Battery Chargers estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report categorizes the market into different segments, including OEM and Replacement, and examines their respective sales trends. It evaluates the market's performance in various applications, such as Mobile Phones & Tablets, Laptops, Digital Cameras, Electric Vehicles, and Other Applications.

This report provides valuable insights for industry professionals and decision-makers interested in gaining a deeper understanding of market trends and opportunities within the Battery Chargers industry.

In particular, the OEM segment, as analyzed in the report, is expected to achieve a 7% CAGR and reach a market value of US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Replacement segment is estimated at a 5.4% CAGR over the next eight years.

The U.S. market is estimated to be valued at $6.3 Billion in 2022, while China is forecasted to experience significant growth with a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

The analysis covers recent, current, and future market trends, including annual sales projections in US$ Thousand from 2022 to 2030, historical data spanning from 2014 to 2021, and offers a 16-year perspective, encompassing the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

In 2022, the Battery Chargers market in the United States is estimated at $6.3 Billion. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is anticipated to achieve a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, both forecasted to grow at 5.5%. Additionally, within Europe, Germany is expected to experience growth at an approximate CAGR of 4.8%.

What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Batteries and Battery Chargers: An Introduction

Categories of Battery Chargers

Battery Charging Phases

Product Issues

Application Sectors

Battery Chargers: A Market Perspective

Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Recent Market Activity

Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Charger: A Fast Growing Application Market

Positive Economic Outlook Keeps Market Sentiment Intact

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Battery Chargers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Price: A Key Influencing Factor

Opportunities for Battery Chargers Market in Asia

Outsourcing Trend Catches Up Battery Chargers

Charger Repurchase Intervals: A Key Influencing Factor

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices Lends Traction to Market Growth

Charging Solutions for Smartphones

Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Popularity of Solar Mobile Phone Chargers Rides On the Strength of the Green Trend

Mobile Device Chargers Market: Characterized by High Competition

Select Emerging Trends in Battery Charging Technology

Best Rechargeable Battery Chargers

Popular Portable Chargers

Select Power Banks

Select Innovative Charging Technologies: Commercialized and Developmental

Product Innovations and Technology Developments Steer the Momentum

Trends in Product Design

Fast Charging: A Glance into Future Developments

A Review of Developments in Battery Designs for Faster Charging

Rising Demand for Rechargeable Lithium Batteries Enthuses Chargers Market

Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

World Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application

Use of Li-Ion Batteries in Smart Electricity Grid Systems Extends New Opportunities

Electric Vehicles: A Significant Opportunity for Li-ion Batteries Market

Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 & 2030

Growing Demand for NiMH Batteries Enthralls Chargers Market

Sustained Demand for Alkaline Batteries: A Challenge for Battery Chargers Market

Fuel Cell Battery Chargers: Yet to Become Practical

Huge Potential for Rechargeable Batteries in EVs Augurs Well for Battery Chargers

Government Promotion to Drive Growth in EV Chargers Market

Innovative Charger Designs Emerge for Motorcycles and Cars

Wireless Chargers: The Latest Buzzword

Wireless Chargers to Gain Significant Adoption

Long-Distance Energy Transfer: Key Focus Area for Technology Developers

A Peek into Wireless Charging Technologies

Wireless Charging Catches Attention of Car Companies

Rising Interest in Fast Chargers for Auto and Smartphone Applications

Future Looks Promising for Green Battery Chargers

Smart Chargers Steadily Gaining Ground

CEC Mandate on Battery Chargers: Reducing Energy Wastage while Charging

Regulatory Overview

