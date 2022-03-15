Global Battery-free Sensors Market Size Projected to Reach $284.69 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 28.0% : Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Battery-free Sensors Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Frequency (Low, High, Ultra High), By Industry (Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, IT & Telecommunications, Others); By Sensor; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global Battery-free Sensors Market size expected to reach to USD 284.69 Million by 2030 from USD 32.30 Million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0% during forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Battery-free sensors are sensors that do not include batteries and are commonly used in different sectors, smart homes, and consumer electronics. The sensors are used for measuring, assessing, and detecting characteristics such as temperature, distance, heat losses, sound, vibration, humidity, and pressure. In the logistics industry, they are used to reduce the risk of inventory loss during shipment. They are also used to perform low-intensity IoT (Internet of Things) operations as they offer efficient flexibility.

These sensors rely on electromagnetic waves received from connected, powered devices. Major companies are heavily investing in developing battery-free sensors. As compared to battery-powered gadgets, battery-free sensors consume relatively little power as they have the ability to transform waves into energy to power themselves. The battery-free sensors market is anticipated to generate moderate revenue in the coming years. The industry is expected to produce modest revenue for key players in the coming years.

Key Aspects Covered By Report:

Analysis and research of the global battery-free sensors market status and future forecast, involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

Key manufacturers along with their production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

Breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers, and applications

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global battery-free sensors market

The global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, challenge, drivers, restraints, and risks.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the global battery-free sensors market.

Battery-Free Sensors: Growth Drivers:

Increase in government initiatives to promote smart city projects the surge in the utilization of battery-free sensors and wireless battery-free sensors across industrial applications are projected to drive the battery-free sensor market growth in the future. These sensors are also used in the healthcare industry to make available a simple battery-free platform for constant monitoring of physiological health. The rapidly increasing use of RFID technology instead of a battery in automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and many other industries is the major contributor to the growth of the overall battery-free sensor market.

Moreover, the rising adoption of the battery-free sensor in the automotive sector to increase efficiency & productivity is also projected to open up lucrative opportunities for the growth of the battery-free sensor market. The growing development of low-cost and highly reliable sensors, which has led to the surge in the use of sensing technologies in IoT applications is one of the factors fueling the market growth. These sensors are widely used in IoT devices among various industries such as healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, and retail.

Global Battery-Free Sensors: Market: Report Scope

Market Size 2021 Value USD 32.30 Million Market Outlook for 2030 USD 284.69 Million Expected CAGR Growth 28.0% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030

Battery-Free Sensors: Market: Key Segmentation

Insight by Frequency

On the basis of frequency, the market is segmented into low frequency, high frequency, ultra-high frequency. The ultra-high frequency segment witnessed the largest market share in the global battery-free market in 2021. Most battery-free sensor manufacturers use ultra-high frequency sensors for a variety of applications. UHF sensors have significantly longer read ranges (up to 20 feet) compared to low-frequency and high-frequency sensors. They can also be placed on metal, thereby beneficial for a variety of Industries. These factors are majorly contributing to the growth of UFH battery-free sensors. Similarly, high-frequency sensors have a significant market share due to the high deployment of these sensors in medical devices, smartphones, and the supply chain industry.

Insight by Industry

On the basis of industry, the market is sub-segmented into automotive, logistics, healthcare, oil & gas, food & beverages, IT & telecommunications, and others. In these segments, the automotive business segment is anticipated to register the largest share during the forecast period in the battery-free sensors market. Automobile manufacturers worldwide are rapidly adopting battery-free sensors for automating and improving their production lines. These sensors also have the ability to predict and prevent equipment failure by improving the performance and efficiency of assets and equipment reducing maintenance costs.

Geographic Overview: Battery-Free Sensors Market

Geographically, the battery-free sensors market in APAC is expected to progress at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The important factors favoring the expansion of the battery-free sensors market in this area include growing industrialization, the surge in usage of predictive maintenance technologies, and growing competitive pressure to obtain operational efficiency. The transfer of production plants led to the increase of manufacturing operations in Asian countries with low labor costs, such as China, India, and South Korea. This is the major factor contributing to the need for battery-free sensors in Asia.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak had a slight impact on the battery-free sensors market. The manufacturing of batteries was significantly disrupted in China and other Asian countries following the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the shutdown of operations in these countries.

Browse the Detail Report "Battery-free Sensors Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Frequency (Low, High, Ultra High), By Industry (Automotive, Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, IT & Telecommunications, Others); By Sensor; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030"

The battery-free sensors market is primarily segmented on the basis of frequency, sensor, industry, and region.

Battery-Free Sensors Market: By Frequency Outlook

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

Battery-Free Sensors Market: By Sensor Outlook

Temperature

Humidity/Moisture

Pressure

Motion and Position

Light

Others

Battery-Free Sensors Market: By Industry Outlook

Automotive

Logistics

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

IT & Telecommunications

Others

