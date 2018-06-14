Global Battery Monitoring System Market 2017-2023 by Battery Type, Connectivity Type, Vertical & Region

The Global Battery Monitoring System Market size is expected to reach $6.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18% CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing investment into data centers and renewable power generation is a factor that is expected to drive the market growth. Superior levels of operational efficiency of batteries and growing demand for electric vehicles is expected to further contribute to the growth of the battery monitoring systems market. The primary function of BMS is to protect the cells, that is, to monitor and protect cells from less optimal operating conditions. Cell protection is a factor that influences the automotive applications, and it is due to harsh working environments.

Also, battery management system is further designed to respond to the external conditions, by isolating the battery and understanding the root cause for failure. Battery monitoring system is used in fuel gauge indication, and also monitors State of Charge (SOC) of every cell and effectively determines the charging and discharging cycles.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Market Overview



3. Global Battery Monitoring System Market



4. Global Battery Monitoring System Market by Battery Type



5. Global Battery Monitoring System Market by Connectivity Type



6. Global Battery Monitoring System Market by Vertical



7. Global Battery Monitoring System Market by Region



8. Company Profiles



