Global Battery Separator Market by Material Type, End-use Industry, Battery Type and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery Separator Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the battery separators market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial industries.



The global battery separators market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are the growing demand for electric vehicles and the increasing demand for battery in industrial power storage.



The study includes the battery separators market size and forecast for the global battery separators market through 2024, segmented by material type, end use industry, battery type, and region.



Some of the battery separators companies profiled in this report include Toray Industry, Asahi Kasei, SK Innovation, Freudenberg, Entek International, W-Scope Industries, Ube Industries, Sumitomo Chemical, Dreamweaver International, Bernard Dumas, and others.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global battery separators market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Global battery separators market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry Segmentation analysis: Global market size by material type, end use industry, battery type, and region

Global market size by material type, end use industry, battery type, and region Regional analysis: Global battery separators market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World

Global battery separators market breakdown by , , , and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for battery separators in the global battery separators market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for battery separators in the global battery separators market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, battery separators in the global battery separators market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, battery separators in the global battery separators market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global battery separators market by material type (Polyethylene and Polypropylene), and others.), end-use industry (automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and others.), battery type (lead acid and li-ion), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and The Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the battery separators market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the battery separators market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this battery separators market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the battery separators market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the battery separators market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this battery separators market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this battery separators area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, battery separators market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Battery Separators Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Battery Separators Market by Material Type

3.3.1: Polyethylene

3.3.2: Polypropylene

3.3.3: Others

3.4: Global Battery Separators Market by End Use Industry

3.4.1: Automotive

3.4.2: Consumer Electronics

3.4.3: Industrial

3.4.4: Others

3.5: Global Battery Separators Market by Battery Type

3.5.1: Lead Acid

3.5.2: Li-ion



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Battery Separators Market by Region

4.2: North American Battery Separators Market

4.2.1: Market by Material Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others

4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others

4.2.3: Market by Battery Type: Lead Acid and Li-ion

4.2.4: Market by Country: US, Canada, and Mexico

4.3: European Battery Separators Market

4.4: APAC Battery Separators Market

4.5: RoW Battery Separators Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Separators Market by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Separators Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Separators Market by Battery Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Battery Separators Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Battery Separators Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Battery Separators Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Toray Industry

7.2: Asahi Kasei

7.3: SK Innovation

7.4: Freudenberg

7.5: Entek International

7.6: W-Scope Industries

7.7: Ube Industries

7.8: Sumitomo Chemical

7.9: Dreamweaver International

7.10: Bernard Dumas



