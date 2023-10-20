Global Battery Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Tweaks in EV Battery Chemistry & Policy Boost as Hallmarks of Evolving Battery Domain

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Battery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Battery estimated at US$112.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$322.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$60.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Lithium Ion segment is estimated at 20.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.1% CAGR



The Battery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$76.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 13.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.1% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

As Indispensable Power Source, Significance of Batteries Continues to Grow in the Modern World

What is a Battery?

Evolution of Battery over the Years: A Snapshot

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Supply Chain Disruptions Impact Battery Materials Market Prospects

COVID-19 Pandemic Drives Europe to Fortify All Sections of Battery Value Chain

Energy-Storage Materials for Li-Ion Batteries Face COVID-19 Headwinds

Global Market Outlook

Performance, Sustainability & Independence Trending Big in Battery Industry

Asia-Pacific to Experience Favorable Growth

to Experience Favorable Growth Regionalization of Supply Chains

Competition

Li-ion Battery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Leading EV Battery Manufacturers Worldwide (in %) for 2023E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Li-ion Battery Registers Strong Growth with Expanding Applications in Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Sectors

A Comparative Review of Key Properties of Different Li-ion Batteries

Existing and Emerging Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries

China Dominates Li-ion Battery Production, US and Europe Make Efforts to Gain Strong Position

Global Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Capacity (in GWh) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Global Li-ion Battery Market Production Capacity Share Breakdown by Region/Country for 2020 and 2030

Global Li-ion Battery Production Capacity Pipeline in GWh for 2020 and 2030

Leading Li-ion Battery Mega Factories Worldwide: Ranked by Storage Capacity in GWh Per Annum

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV Batteries

Pandemic Impact on EVs and Prospects for Battery Technologies

Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Electric Micromobility Rises in Prominence Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Global Electric Passenger Car Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Global Electric Heavy Duty Vehicles Stock (In Million Units) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 & 2025P

Global Automakers Focus on Securing Raw Materials for EVs

Projected Demand for Metals and Minerals from Li-ion Battery Packs Used in Passenger EVs by Type for the Years 2025 and 2030 (In Thousand Metric Tons)

Rising Sales of Electric Buses Bolsters Demand for Li-ion Batteries

Shortfall of Raw Materials to Augment Cost of EV Batteries

Li-Ion Battery Cell & Pack Price (in $ per kWh) for the Years 2015-2023

Amazing Array of Trends Charging Up EV Battery Space

Tweaks in EV Battery Chemistry & Policy Boost as Hallmarks of Evolving Battery Domain

Major Players Operating in the EV Battery Space

Production of Electric Cars Set to Increase Focus on Battery Recycling

Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country for 2022

Li-ion Batteries Emerge as the Dominant Technology for Grid-Scale Energy Storage

Comparison of Key Features for NaS Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, and Flow Battery Technologies

Rapid Growth of Renewable Energy Market Drives Opportunities

Global Cumulative PV Capacity Additions in GW: 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026

Increase in Offshore Wind Installations Presents New Opportunities: Global Offshore Wind Net Capacity Additions (In GW) for The Years 2018-2022

Li-ion Solar Batteries Hold an Edge over Lead Acid Batteries for Residential Solar Customers

Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Emerging Trends & Developments to Watch-For in Energy Storage

Buzzing Technologies with Potential to Shift Boundaries of Battery Industry

Trends Making Energetic Splash in Home Battery Storage Market

Rapid Proliferation of Smart Homes Bodes Well for Battery Uptake

Driven by Focus on Convenience, Comfort and Energy Savings, the Rising Proliferation of Smart Homes Presents Steady Growth Opportunities for Batteries Market

New Battery Chemistry and Modularity at the Forefront of Innovations in UPS Systems

Battery Management Gains Precedence

Backup Power Demand Gives Special Thrust to Lead-Acid Batteries amid COVID-19

Graphene Holds the Potential to Enhance Attributes of Li-ion Batteries

Smart UPS Systems Built on Li-Ion Batteries Present Exciting Opportunities for Data Centers to Leverage Stored, Unused Energy

Increasing Adoption of Li-ion Batteries in Data Centers

Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries

Demand for Portable Batteries Set to Rise in Tandem with Expansion of Portable Applications

Li-ion Batteries Offer Support for Industrial Applications

Increased Preference for Li-ion Batteries by Motorcycle Manufacturers Due to High Resistivity to Drive the Market Growth

Dynamics in the Consumer Batteries Space

Growing Demand for Mobile Computing Devices To Spur Demand

World Consumer Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipments for Mobile Phone, Notebook PC, Tablet PC and Others

Widespread Use of Li-ion Batteries in Smartphones

Li-ion Batteries Gain Momentum in Wearable Devices

Demand for Smart Batteries Pushes Up the Importance of Battery Fuel Gauge ICs

The Rise of Drones Spurs Demand for Drone Batteries

Advanced Batteries for UAV Drones

Global Number of Commercial Drones (In Units) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Nickel Cadmium Batteries: Declining Demand Deters Market Prospects

Decelerating Demand Deters Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries Segment

Flow Batteries Gain Demand

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries

Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market

Vanadium Flow Batteries: Unveiling the Much Needed Energy Storage Breakthrough

Next Generation Advanced Batteries to Witness Rapid Growth as Industry Focuses on Sustainability

Lithium Polymer Battery Attracts Growth

Lithium Sulphur Batteries Demand to Accelerate

Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry

Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries

Auto Production Halts Induced by Chip Shortages Hobbles Much Awaited Recovery

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Rising Share of Electronics in Automobiles to Augment Demand

Growing Significance of Solid-State Batteries Over Traditional Lithium-ion Battery Systems to Drive the Market Growth

Solid-State Technology Seeks Role in EV Domain

Notable Battery Trends Poised to Transform Marketplace

Next-Generation Battery Technologies Creating a Roadmap for Tomorrow

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

Researchers Aim to Develop Advanced Li-Ion Batteries for Electric Vehicles

Inadequacies of Electrolyte-based Li-Ion Battery Cells Prompt New R&D Investments

Stanford Researchers Focus on Battery Technology

Select Battery Innovations and Developments

Dynamics in Battery Materials Space to Shape Trends in Battery Market

Opportunities and Challenges of Sustainable Battery Production

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Rising Living Standards

