Global Battle Royale Game Markets Report 2021-2025 - Expansion of 5G / Adoption of Cloud Gaming / Streaming Platforms Pull-in Large Audiences / Cross-platform Gaming Coming to a Reality

The report provides an in depth analysis of the global battle royale game market by value, by, platform, by business model, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the battle royale game market.

A multiplayer online video game category that integrates the hunt, investigation, survival and research components of a survival sport or gaming activity with a last player surviving gameplay dare is known as battle royale game.

The Battle Royale game category became most known in mid-2017 with the emergence of PUBG Battle Royale Games which gained popularity with time. It obtained more global traction among gamers with billions of concurrent gamers engaged in fights to the death, a trend most unnoticed by publishers and game developers.

Global battle royale game market can be segmented on the basis of platform, such as mobile, console and personal computer (PC). Further, the battle royale game market can be segmented on the basis of business model such as: Free-to-Play and Pay-to-Play.

The Global Battle Royale Game market increased significantly during the market 2017-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The battle royale game market is expected to increase due to growing usage of smart phones, increasing influence of social media, growing penetration of internet, increase in gen z income, rapid urbanization and rising e-sports viewership. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as side effects of excessive gaming, payment fraud and stringent government regulation.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on global battle royale game market. Due to the extensive lockdowns, the number of online gamers has witnessed a drastic surge over 2020 and this have benefitted the market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall battle royale game market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Global Battle Royale Market is dominated by a few major players operating worldwide. The key players of the battle royale game market are Tencent, NetEase, Epic Games and KRAFTON are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Game: Overview

2.2 Difference between Outdoor Game and Indoor Game

2.3 Importance of Games

2.4 Gaming: Overview

2.5 History of Digital Gaming

2.6 Battle Royale Game: An Overview

2.7 Battle Royale Game Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Battle Royale Game Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Battle Royale Game Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Battle Royale Game Market by Platform (Mobile, Console and PC)

3.1.3 Global Battle Royale Game Market by Business Model (Free-to-Play and Pay-to-Play)

3.1.4 Global Battle Royale Game Market by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)

3.2 Global Battle Royale Game Market: Platform Analysis

3.2.1 Global Mobile Battle Royale Game Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Console Battle Royale Game Market by Value

3.2.3 Global PC Battle Royale Game Market by Value

3.3 Global Battle Royale Game Market: Business Model Analysis

3.3.1 Global Free-to-Play Battle Royale Game Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Pay-to-Play Battle Royale Game Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia-Pacific Battle Royale Game Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia-Pacific Battle Royale Game Market by Value

4.2 North America Battle Royale Game Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Battle Royale Game Market by Value

4.3 Europe, Middle East and Africa Battle Royale Game Market: An Analysis

4.3 Europe, Middle East and Africa Battle Royale Game Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Battle Royale Game Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Battle Royale Game Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Global Battle Royale Game Market

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Mental Health

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Game Downloads

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Growing Usage of Smart Phones

6.1.2 Increasing Influence of Social Media

6.1.3 Growing Penetration of Internet

6.1.4 Increase in Gen Z Income

6.1.5 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.6 Rising E-Sports Viewership

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Side Effects of Excessive Gaming

6.2.2 Payment Fraud

6.2.3 Stringent Government Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Expansion of 5G

6.3.2 Adoption of Cloud Gaming

6.3.3 Streaming Platforms Pull-in Large Audiences

6.3.4 Cross-platform Gaming Coming to a Reality

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Battle Royale Game Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Battle Royale Game Market Players: Games Comparison

7.3 Global Mobile Battle Royale Game Market Players: Games Comparison

7.4 Global Mobile Battle Royale Game Market Players: In-game Items Sales Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Epic Games

KRAFTON

NetEase

Tencent

