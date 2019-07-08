Global Beauty Drinks Market 2019-2024: Focus on Vitamins and Minerals, Collagen, Carotenoid, Co-Enzymes

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beauty Drinks Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The beauty drinks market is forecasted to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024).

Among all the ingestible and topical combination products, within the industry, beauty drinks are proving to be a highly palatable option, with growing preference for these products. Collagen as a key ingredient is dominating the beauty drinks market whereas the coenzyme segment represented the fastest-growing ingredient segment, due to the anti-aging and skin enhancement properties. Thus, the market for beauty drinks is predominantly driven by the standard consumer shift toward preventive skin care, with the increasing aging population in developed countries.

Scope of the Report

The scope of the beauty drinks market includes different ingredient types like vitamins and minerals, collagen, coenzymes, and carotenoids. Carotenoids have high nutritious properties, which help prevent fatal diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, and tumor. By distribution channel, the market scope includes grocery retailers, beauty specialty stores, drug stores and pharmacies, and others.

Key Market Trends

Increased Investments from Key Players

Key players, such as Nestle and Coca-Cola have been investing on research activities focusing on product innovations in beauty drinks. Glowelle, which is a blend of antioxidant vitamins, phyto-nutrients, and botanical fruit extracts - by Nestle, is specifically designed to tackle signs of aging by nourishing the skin, and can be noted as pioneering efforts in the nutritional beauty sector. Nestle also rolled out its collagen-coffee, branding it as a low-fat alternative to normal coffee, with beneficial effects on the skin.



Private label brands, such as Vitabiotics, also introduced beauty drinks for skin and hair, containing hydrolyzed marine collagen, inositol, blackcurrant seed oil, and amino acids. The increasing demand for beauty drinks has prompted many companies, like Coca-Cola to collaborate with players like Sanofi SA, to launch the beauty drink - 'Beautific Oenobiol'.



Collagen products form the largest market segment



Collagen-based beauty drinks are becoming popular in the beauty drink industry as they are protein rich ingredient, which play an important role in skincare. They protect the dermis and help in maintaining youthful skin. Collagen-based products are high in demand among the young population for slimming and beauty purposes and elderly consumers for anti-aging effects as they have a tendency of producing low levels of collagen.



Asia-Pacific forms the largest market for collagen-based beauty drinks, whereas, the North American market is expected to register a prominent CAGR, due to the increasing awareness about health and beauty benefits of collagen among the United States and Canadian consumers.

Competitive Landscape

Global players, including SAPPE Public Company Limited, Shiseido Co. Ltd, and Vital Proteins Ltd, together hold a minor portion of the market, wherein Shiseido Co. Ltd held the maximum share. New product launches, market expansion, and partnerships are the preferred strategic approaches adopted by most companies involved in the beauty drinks business.



Owing to product expansions and growing consumption of nutricosmectics, the global players in the beauty drink market adopt new product launches as their key strategy. Gelita AG launched a new product Verisol' based on bioactive collagen peptides that help in stimulating skin metabolism. Other private companies like Kinohimitsu, Big Quark, and Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd, in the beauty drink market are trying to gain a higher market share by effectively following product launches, innovation, partnerships, and market expansions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

1.4 Research Phases



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Vitamins and Minerals

5.1.2 Collagen

5.1.3 Carotenoid

5.1.4 Co-enzymes

5.1.5 Other Ingredient Types

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Grocery Retailers

5.2.2 Beauty Specialist Stores

5.2.3 Drug Stores and Pharmacies

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Sappe Public Company Limited

6.4.2 Shiseido Co. Ltd

6.4.3 Vital Proteins LLC

6.4.4 Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Kinohimitsu

6.4.6 Big Quark

6.4.7 Lacka Foods Limited

6.4.8 Molecule Beverages



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4hlocl



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

