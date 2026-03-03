Global Beauty Industry Icons Join Fresha to Champion the Next Era of Beauty and Selfcare Revolution

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresha , the world's most trusted all-in-one AI-powered beauty and wellness booking platform, today announces a significant expansion of its global Brand Ambassador programme, marking a decisive step in strengthening its presence at the cultural and technological forefront of the selfcare industry.

As the selfcare economy enters a new phase of maturity, the most influential operators are no longer defined by craft alone, but by how effectively they scale, systemise and monetise their businesses. In response, Fresha is deepening its investment in the entrepreneurs and industry leaders shaping this movement, solidifying itself as the platform at the core of this revolution by building a global network that connects talent, technology and infrastructure in one unified ecosystem.

This expansion comes at a time when business owners are demanding a true 360-degree view of their customers, from booking behaviour and payment patterns to retention trends and lifetime value. Growth increasingly depends on data, automation and operational precision. Professionals and businesses are moving beyond disconnected tools in search of a unified operating system that supports both creative excellence and commercial performance. At the same time, the industry is seeking leaders it can learn from and look up to, operators who have successfully bridged craft and commerce and earned trailblazer status within the selfcare sector. In a rapidly evolving marketplace, having credible voices who share real-world experience and scalable strategies, from building a successful business to a successful personal brand, is no longer aspirational. It is essential.

Leading this expansion is Josh Lamonaca, Co-founder of the multi-location MENSPIRE brand and Fresha's newly appointed Head of Hair Education. A British Men's Hairdresser of the Year, Lamonaca's appointment signals a landmark moment for the sector, focused on helping professionals transition from creative talent to high-net-worth business owners through structured systems and smarter business practices.

"We're at a turning point," said Lamonaca. "The next generation of industry leaders won't just be known for their craft, but for how intelligently they build and scale their businesses. The professionals who embrace structure, data and long-term thinking now will define what success looks like in the next decade. Amongst all booking platforms in the hairdressing industry, Fresha has emerged as the industry leader with the most advanced features and capabilities available for both professionals and businesses of all sizes. "

Another personality joining the programme is Chloe Ferry , founder of The Beauté Lounge , who brings significant cultural visibility alongside hands-on operational experience scaling a consumer-led beauty brand. Thaddeus Jayaseelan , Founder of Gradient Academy, represents the forward-thinking, education-led model shaping modern barbering. Andrea Amighetti , a prominent multi-location EU salon owner and educator, reflects the growing demand for operational precision at scale.

"At scale, talent alone isn't enough. Structure is everything," said Amighetti. "Fresha gives our business the operational clarity and visibility required to grow across multiple locations without compromising quality. For me, this partnership with Fresha represents the future of the beauty and selfcare industry, where creativity is supported by top software, and ambition is backed by systems that actually help businesses grow. Fresha is by far the best booking system in the beauty and wellness industry," said Andrea Amighetti.

The roster is further strengthened by Alexi Michael , Jordan Tabakman , Kochi Faraj and Yadiel Alberto Rodriguez ( A-Rod ), each operating expansive global footprints across salons, academies, product brands and media platforms. Collectively, the ambassador cohort represents a combined monthly social reach of over 200million, reflecting significant cultural visibility alongside proven commercial credibility. Together, they utilize Fresha's integrated commerce tools, including payments, reporting and capital solutions, to streamline operations, unlock new revenue streams and maintain consistency across markets. Their alignment signals a broader industry recognition that sustainable growth now requires intelligent infrastructure, not just individual reputation.

"Fresha is rapidly transforming the United States and Canada," said Alexi Michael, Miami-based master barber and founder of the global education platform, Learn to Cut. "It's quickly becoming the system of choice across the industry because the product is genuinely ahead of the curve. What stands out most to me is the team's relentless focus on innovation and their commitment to improving the platform and supporting partners month after month. I truly believe in what they're building."

"I chose to partner with Fresha because it understands exactly where the beauty and barbering industry is heading," said Yadiel Alberto Rodriguez (A-Rod), Founder of leading men's grooming brand, L3VEL3 . "Success today is about more than talent. It's about systems, visibility and the ability to scale intelligently. Fresha brings together the tools, data and global infrastructure professionals need to grow stronger, more sustainable businesses. That forward-thinking approach made the decision an easy one for me to back up Fresha as the leading booking platform."

This new cohort joins an established group of ambassadors choosing Fresha, including Sam Bentham (Rascals Barbershop), Mark Maciver (SliderCuts), Hester Wernert-Rijn (Mogeen), Lydia Wolfe and Jack Mead , who have helped shape the programme since its inception. With AI transforming every corner of the beauty and wellness industry, from smart scheduling to personalized client experiences, the ambassador community ensures Fresha stays ahead of the curve, building tools that help businesses thrive in this new era.

"Fresha is the global market leader, and in the Netherlands it's redefining the operational foundation of hairdressing, and the wider beauty and wellness industry," says Hester Wernert-Rijn, editorial stylist at Paris Fashion Week and owner of Amsterdam-based hair salon, Mogeen.

As Fresha enters 2026 with more than 140,000 partner businesses worldwide, its role as the leading booking platform for the beauty and wellness industry continues to strengthen. The expansion of the Brand Ambassador programme underscores a broader commitment: not only to provide software, but to deliver the commercial framework required for professionals to build resilient, scalable and profitable businesses.

By ramping up its Brand Ambassador programme, Fresha extends its role beyond software alone. It is building a community of globally respected operators who actively engage with partners, share operational insight and help shape the next era of beauty and wellness entrepreneurship. Together, they represent a more connected model of growth, where talent, data and infrastructure operate in sync.

About Fresha

Fresha is a global all-in-one booking, payments and business management platform built for beauty, wellness and selfcare professionals. The platform enables salons, barbershops, spas, medspas, clinics and fitness studios to manage appointments, process payments, attract new clients and grow revenue through an integrated marketplace and advanced AI-powered automation. Trusted by more than 140,000 businesses worldwide, Fresha is redefining the future of service-based commerce through intelligent technology, scalable infrastructure and industry-leading innovation. Fresha is built to support businesses at every stage, from independent professionals and owner-operated studios to multi-location enterprises and global franchises. It is the most trusted and advanced booking and business management platform in the beauty and wellness industry.

