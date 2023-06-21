Global Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Bed Monitoring Systems

21 Jun, 2023, 20:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Baby Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$997.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Elderly Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
