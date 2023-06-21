Global Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Bed Monitoring Systems

DUBLIN, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Baby Monitoring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$997.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Elderly Monitoring segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $411.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$411.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$296.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured) -

Capsule Technologies, Inc.

CenTrak

EarlySense

Eight Sleep

Emfit Ltd

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Hisense Ltd.

ibaby labs

Infant Optics

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nanit

Sensing Tex

SensorCare Systems Ltd.

Sleep Number Corporation

Smart Caregiver Corporation

Tekscan, Inc.

VTech Communications, Inc.

XSENSOR Technology Corporation

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Pandemic Dampens Global Demand for Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems

Bed Monitoring Systems and Baby Monitoring Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Bed Monitoring & Baby Monitoring System Market Primed for Massive Growth

Baby Monitoring Systems and Home Care Settings Dominate the Global Market

North America Maintains Majority Stake in Bed Monitoring & Baby Monitoring System Market

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market Moves Ahead Swiftly with Giant Steps

Popular Baby Monitoring Systems

Increasing Global Population and Rise in Number of New Births: Opportunity Galore for Baby Monitoring Systems Market

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Global New Births (In Thousands) per Annum by Select Country

Population of Children (0-4 years) in Million for Select Countries: 2020

Rising Women Workforce Drives Demand for Baby Monitoring Systems

Top 10 Countries Worldwide with the Highest Proportion of Working Women in the Nation's Women Population

Technological Advancements in Baby Monitoring Devices Drive the Market Forward

AI-enabled Baby Monitors

Other Innovations

Smart Baby Monitor Market Enjoys Notable Crescendo with Technological Innovations

Salient Factors Stimulating Smart Baby Monitor Demand

Popular Smart Baby Monitors

COVID-19 Brings New Challenges Related to Elderly Care

Ageing Demographics to Drive Demand for Bed Monitoring Systems

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Smart Bed-Exit Detection & Fall Prevention Systems for Geriatric Institutions

New Technologies in Senior Care to Reduce the Risk of Falls

Bracing Advanced Night-Time Monitoring Systems to Deal with Wandering Behavior among Elderly People

Night-Time Monitoring Systems to Prevent Fall Injuries

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern Technologies for Offering Better Care

Pressure Ulcer & Bed Monitoring Systems Attain Next Level with Emerging Technology

Emerging Technology to Alleviate Pressure Ulcer Risk

Sleep Monitoring Systems Gain Popularity

Development of an Unobtrusive Sleep Monitoring System using a Depth Sensor

Smart Medical Beds Witness Increasing Demand in Patient Care Environment

Use of IoT in Smart Beds

Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Favorable Growth Opportunities for Bed Monitoring Systems

Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Bed Monitoring Systems Market

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2018, 2020, and 2022

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Bed Monitoring Systems Market

MACRO DRIVERS

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Market Growth

Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

The Millennials Reaching Child-Bearing Age Drive Healthy Market Growth for Baby Monitoring Systems

Global Millennial Population by Region (2020E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America , Europe , China & Japan , Latin America and Rest of World

, , & , and Rest of World Rising Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic Region

