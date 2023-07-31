Global Bee-based Supplements Markets, 2023-2028: Expanding Portfolios Creating a Buzz in the Industry

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bee - based Supplements Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018 - 2028F Segmented By Form, By Price Segment, By Packaging, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As health consciousness continues to rise and sports nutrition gains traction, the global bee-based supplements market is poised for robust growth during the forecast period.

The market's expansion is further fueled by the introduction of new product offerings and the increasing online presence of bee-based supplement brands. At the center of this growth lies bee pollen, a remarkable substance gathered from beehives during the process of bees consuming flower nectar.

Rich in minerals, amino acids, vitamins, lipids, and over 250 active compounds, bee pollen has gained popularity in the health industry worldwide. In Europe, it serves as both a nourishing food source for humans and bees, especially during harsh winters. Notably, North America has also witnessed a significant surge in demand for bee-based supplements, with a substantial number of beekeepers in the United States.

Moreover, the application of bee pollen in sports nutrition has proven highly beneficial, aiding in recovery and respiration rates, and bolstering the immune system with its natural antimicrobial properties. Embracing the power of bee-based supplements, the global market is buzzing with potential for a flourishing future.

Rising Awareness Among Consumers is Fueling the Market Growth



The bee-based supplements are gaining popularity among consumers owing to the various health benefits offered by such products. These benefits include wound healing, pediatric care, and anti-diabetic properties, which help reduce the risk factor of cardiovascular diseases.

Additionally, bee pollen has been gaining vast popularity since it offers protection against heart disease, alleviation of allergies, anti-inflammatory properties, anti-cancer properties, etc. According to an animal study, bee pollen can reduce edema-related inflammation by up to 75%.

Furthermore, the demand for bee-based products has increased due to the rise in health-related issues, which has boosted market expansion. As a result, consumer knowledge of the health advantages of bee products is anticipated to fuel the market's expansion in the forecast period.



Wide Offering Market Players Aiding the Market Growth



Consumers are increasingly looking for various options to attain good quality products. Therefore, bee-based supplement market players focus on launching new products, thus expanding their product portfolio to cater to the increasing demand.

For instance, in 2022, Bee&You launched a Propolis and Vitamin C Shot, which provides an ingredient combination designed to enhance the immune system and give consumers more energy. The shot comes in a single-use vial containing 1,000 IU of vitamin D3, 100 mg of vitamin C, 10 mg of zinc, and 500 milligrams of Anatolian Propolis. Similarly, in 2022, Stakich Inc. launched bee pollen products such as bee pollen granules, bee pollen powder, capsules, etc.

These bee pollen granules claim to be suitable for those who are sensitive to gluten as they are gluten-free and can be sprinkled on regular foods. These factors are anticipated to further enhance the market growth of the bee-based supplements market in the forecast period.



Advanced Technologies Boosting the Market Growth



The advanced food processing methods in bee product processing, such as ultrasonication, microwave, and infrared (IR) irradiation, have gained popularity or have been integrated with conventional processing methods to enhance the processing approach.

Each bee product is processed using different methods, which include specific steps such as drying (using conventional methods, infrared methods, microwave-assisted conventional methods, vacuum methods, and the low-temperature high, velocity fluidized bed methods), storing, extracting, etc.

As a result, developing processing technologies to boost bee product production is anticipated to broaden lucrative business opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers

Technological advancement of processing bee-based supplements

Availability of wide variety of product options

Market Trends & Developments

Rising Burden of Lifestyle Diseases

Growing Distribution Channels

Increasing Marketing Strategies

Demand for Sports Nutrition

Rising Consumer Awareness

Challenges

High Prices

Protection of Bees and Maintenance of Their Health

Voice of Customer Analysis (B2C Model Analysis)

Sample Size Determination

Respondent Demographics

By Price Segment

By Age

By Occupation

Brand Awareness

Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

Brand Satisfaction

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global bee-based supplements market.

Lifetime Health Products Pty Ltd

Apis Flora

Bee Health Limited

MN Propolis

Beekeeper's Naturals Inc.

Chung jin biotech co. Ltd

Nature's Laboratory Ltd

Uniflora Nutraceutica Ltda

Y.S. Organic Bee Farms

SDM Nutraceuticals Inc.

Report Scope:



Bee-based Supplements Market, By Form:

Capsules

Tablets

Granules

Liquid

Others

Bee-based Supplements Market, By Price Segment:

Low

Medium

High

Bee-based Supplements Market, By Packaging:

Sachet

Bottle

Others

Bee-based Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies & Drugstores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Bee-based Supplements Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

