Global Bell's Palsy Incidence Assessment by Ethnicity & Geography, 2019-2029

This report provides the current incidence for Bell's palsy across 28 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, China, Turkey, Mexico, Denmark, Egypt and South Korea, Argentina, Australia, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, The Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Austria) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current incidence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Bell's palsy have been quantified and presented alongside the overall incidence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for the disease include:

Rapid onset of mild weakness to total paralysis on one side of the face

Facial droop

Drooling

Increased sensitivity to sound on the affected side

Headache

Synkinesis (involuntary facial movement)

Decrease in taste sensations

Pain around the jaw

Pain behind the ear on the affected side

Change in volume of tears/saliva that the individual may produce

Reason to buy:

Able to quantify patient populations in global Bell's palsy market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

Gain further insight into the incidence of the subdivided types of Bell's palsy and identify patient segments with high potential.

Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions on Bell's palsy incidence.

Identify sub-populations within Bell's palsy which require treatment.

Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of Bell's palsy patients.

Key Topics Covered



