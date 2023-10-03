Global Beta-carotene (Natural, Synthetic) Market Trends Analysis Report 2023-2030: The Antioxidant Powerhouse - Growing Popularity in Breakfast Cereals and Nutritional Drinks

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Beta-carotene Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Natural, Synthetic), By End-use (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Dietary Supplements), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global beta-carotene market size is expected to reach USD 531.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5%

The industry's growth is primarily driven by increasing demand from the food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, and animal feed sectors. Beta-carotene, classified as a provitamin A carotenoid, plays a significant role in this growth.

This unique carotenoid serves as a precursor to vitamin A, enzymatically converting into retinol, an active vitamin A form. Unlike other carotenoids such as lycopene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, beta-carotene possesses provitamin A activity.

Moreover, beta-carotene imparts a vibrant yellow to orange color to various fruits and vegetables, including carrots, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins. While other carotenoids like lycopene (red pigment) and lutein (yellow pigment) offer distinct colors and sources.

Beta-carotene and carotenoids, in general, exhibit antioxidant properties, safeguarding cells and tissues against free radical damage. It finds extensive applications in the pharmaceutical industry, approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for use in infant formulas as a vitamin A source. It's also employed in pharmaceutical formulations to enhance medication antioxidants.

Due to its lipophilic nature, beta-carotene serves as a carrier or excipient in drug delivery systems. The personal care & cosmetics sector anticipates substantial growth, finding utility as an antioxidant, skin-conditioning agent, and moisturizer. It shields the skin from radical damage, with products like creams, lotions, and serums marketed as anti-aging solutions, enhancing skin elasticity, and reducing fine lines.

Its ability to absorb UV radiation further establishes it as a valuable sunscreen and skin protection ingredient.

Beta-carotene Market Highlights:

Growing global demand for natural ingredient-infused products across various industries.

Dominance of the natural segment, with a 58.6% revenue share in 2022, commonly added to beverages for color enhancement and added nutrition.

Algae sub-segment's dominance (33.9% revenue share in 2022) due to its sustainability and high-quality nutrient content.

Food & beverage end-use segment leading the market (30.1% revenue share in 2022) with adoption in breakfast cereals, nutritional drinks, and smoothies.

Europe's leading position (35.7% revenue share in 2022) driven by the personal care & cosmetics and food & beverage industries, reflecting the region's substantial cosmetic & personal care product sales and industry growth.

Company Listing (Business Overview, Financial Performance, Product Benchmarking)

AVANSCHEM

BASF SE

Central Drug House.

DDW The Color House

Divi's Nutraceuticals

DSM

E.I.D. -Parry ( India ) Limited

) Limited Foodchem International Corporation

Food RGB

Lycored

Nutralliance

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Reliance Private Label Supplements

San-Ei Gen F.F.I., Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Information Procurement

1.4 Information analysis

1.5 Market formulation & data visualization

1.6 Data validation & publishing



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Beta Carotene: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Carotenoids Market Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Manufacturing & Technology Trends

3.2.1.1 Methods of Beta Carotene Production

3.2.1.1.1 Physicochemical Methods

3.2.1.1.1.1 Extraction Technique for maximum Yield of Beta Carotene from Carrot

3.2.1.1.2 Chemical Synthesis

3.2.1.1.2.1 BASF Synthesis (Wittig Process)

3.2.1.1.2.2 Roche Synthesis (Grignard Process)

3.2.1.1.3 Biological Production of Beta-Carotene

3.2.1.1.3.1 Beta-Carotene from Micro-organisms

3.2.1.1.3.2 Beta-Carotene from Algae

3.2.2 Sales Channel Analysis

3.2.3 List of Potential End-Users

3.3 Price Trend Analysis

3.3.1.1 Factors Influencing Prices

3.3.1.2 Natural Beta Carotene Prices

3.3.1.3 Synthetic Beta Carotene Prices

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.4.1 U.S. Food & Drug Administration (US FDA)

3.4.2 Code of Federal Regulations - GRAS

3.4.3 Conell LAW School- Legal Information Institute

3.4.4 U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA)

3.4.5 Codex General Standard for Food Additives

3.4.6 European Union (EU)

3.4.7 Food & Drug Regulations - Government of Canada

3.4.8 The Japan Food Chemical Research Foundation

3.4.9 Food Sanitation Law Enforcement Regulations- Ministry of Health, Government of Japan

3.4.10 Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)

3.4.11 The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment

3.4.12 Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee On Food Additives (JECFA)

3.5 Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1 Increasing penetration of the product in Skin care Applications

3.5.1.2 Increasing product penetration across untapped applications

3.5.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1 Side Effects associated with the product

3.5.2.2 Availability of substitutes

3.5.3 Industry Challenges

3.5.4 Industry Opportunities

3.6 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.7 Impact of European Geopolitical Conflict

3.8 Industry Analysis Tools

3.8.1 PORTER's Analysis

3.8.2 Macroeconomic Analysis- PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4 Beta Carotene Market: Supplier Portfolio Analysis

4.1 List of Raw Material Suppliers

4.2 Raw Materials Trends

4.3 Portfolio Analysis/ Kraljic Matric

4.4 Engagement Model

4.5 Negotiation Strategies

4.5.1 Procurement Risk Mitigation

4.5.2 Supply Chain Risk Mitigation

4.6 Sourcing Best Practices

4.6.1 BASF Palm Sourcing Policy

4.6.2 DSM Sustainable Procurement Program



Chapter 5 Beta Carotene Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.1.1 Natural

5.1.2 Synthetic



Chapter 6 Beta Carotene Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Natural End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Synthetic End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2.1 Food & Beverages

6.2.2 Dietary Supplements

6.2.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

6.2.4 Pharmaceutical

6.2.5 Animal Feed

6.2.6 Other End-Use



Chapter 7 Beta Carotene Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Beta Carotene Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

8.4 Company Heat Map Analysis

8.5 Strategy Mapping

8.5.1 Expansion

8.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.5.3 New Product Launches

