Global Bicomponent Fiber (PE/PP, PE/PET, Co-PET/PET) Markets Report 2021

The market for bicomponent fiber is driven by the organic growth of various end-use industries such as hygiene, automotive, textiles, and home furnish.

Furthermore, exceptional advantages of bicomponent fibers, such as wide range of bonding temperatures, unique cross-sections, enhanced bulkiness as well as liquid acquisition properties, compared to other competing materials (mono-component fiber), are driving an increase in their penetration across industry verticals. The market experienced exceptional growth over the past decade, creating a huge interest among participants.

The COVID-19 pandemic devastated the growth of the economy, taking various industries under its lethal grip. Industries, such as automotive, textile, and home furnishing, are proving to be its biggest victims. Despite the widespread impact of the pandemic, the bicomponent fiber is among the few man-made fibers that are recording a relatively low impact of the pandemic in their demand.

The sharp plunge in home furnishing, automotive, and textile industries is partially offset by the exceptional growth from the hygiene and medical applications in the year 2020. It is also estimated that the market for bicomponent fibers is likely to record a speedy recovery from 2021 onwards.

Bicomponent Fiber Market Share Analysis

Bicomponent Fiber Market by Material Type

The publisher firstly segmented the bicomponent fiber market based on the material type PE/PP, PE/PET, Co-PET/PET, and others. Co-PET/PET dominates the bicomponent fiber market in terms of both, value, and volume shipments. Co-PET/PET is used in a wide range of applications in the non-woven industry with having a melt temperature below 110C.

Desirable strength, lightweight, better dyeability, wrinkle-resistance, cost-effective nature, and excellent wash wear properties are key other key whys and wherefores of the product category. PE/PP bicomponent fiber has superior properties, such as enhanced softness, bulkiness, and liquid absorption properties, which have led to its significant demand in the USA and Western European countries.

Bicomponent Fiber Market by End-Use Industry Type

Based on the end-use industry type, the market is segmented into hygiene, textiles, automotive, home furnish, and others. The hygiene segment governs the bicomponent fiber market and is expected to remain avant-garde in the foreseeable future as well. Improving the living standard of people, rising awareness towards good health, and inclination towards the use of hygiene products, such as baby diapers, wipes, and feminine hygiene products, are burgeoning the demand for bicomponent fibers in the segment.

Key requirements for hygiene products, such as softness, better fluid absorption, low irritation to the skin, high strength, and high bulkiness, are efficiently fulfilled by bicomponent fiber.

Bicomponent Fiber Market by Structure Type

Based on structure type, the bicomponent fiber market is segmented as sheath-core, side-by-side, islands-in-the-sea, and others. Sheath-core structure leads to the bicomponent fiber market. This structure type fiber is generally processed as bonding fiber for non-wovens. Typically, these are used in two forms, concentric and eccentric types, based on the emphasis on product strength and bulkiness, respectively. Side-by-side fiber also offers a sizeable market opportunity and is generally used as self-crimping fiber.

The key bicomponent fiber manufacturers are:

Cha Technologies Group

ES FiberVisions

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Huvis Corporation

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

Jiangsu Jiangnan High Polymer Fiber Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc

JNC Corporation

Yaolong Nonwoven

Kolon Glotech

EMS-Chemie Holding AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Jiaxing Xinwei Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

