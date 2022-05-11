Global Big Data in Healthcare Market Opportunity Analysis Report 2022-2031: Achieving Complete Interoperability of Healthcare Data for Clinical Decision Support

DUBLIN, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data in Healthcare - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Components and Services, Applications, End Users, Competitive Landscape, COVID-19 Impact, and Future Outlook - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Big data is one of the subjects of interest since it has the potential to transform modern healthcare. The technology has grown substantially over the last two decades. Many healthcare companies have begun to leverage big data for a variety of applications, such as developing products, improving patient outcomes, and driving innovation, among others.

The use of big data in healthcare for areas such as cardiovascular health can lead to savings worth billions of U.S. dollars every year. The data generated on a regular basis contain mostly unstructured formats, i.e., they are not arranged or curated according to a pre-existing data model and, therefore, pose challenges during analysis. The industry perception is that nearly 80% of the big data in healthcare is unstructured, rendering only about 20% eligible for analysis.

The adoption of big data in healthcare is still at a nascent stage despite being a large market. The growth of the market is expected to be significantly boosted by the growing demand for evidence-based clinical care in developing countries. Technological advancements anticipated from 2022 to 2031 are expected to play a crucial role in deciding the future of the big data in healthcare market and the level of adoption.

The global big data in healthcare market was valued at $32,925.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $130,132.1 million by the end of 2031, registering a CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

Market Growth Drivers

Rise in the Adoption of Wearables, Mobile Health, and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

Urgent Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs

Dedicated Initiatives for Healthcare Digitalization

Growing Importance of Digital Healthcare and Interoperability

Market Challenges

Concerns Regarding Data Security

Presence of Large Volumes of Unstructured Data

Market Opportunities

Blockchain for Health Information Exchange

Achieving Complete Interoperability of Healthcare Data for Clinical Decision Support

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How has COVID-19 impacted the growth of the global big data in healthcare market?

What are the key regulations governing the big data in healthcare market in key regions?

Which technological developments are projected to have the maximum influence on the global big data in healthcare market?

Who are the leading players holding significant dominance in the global big data in healthcare market?

What are some of the growth opportunities which market players can capitalize on?

What are the drivers and restraints for the global big data in healthcare market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the big data in healthcare market?

Which are the fastest growing countries in terms of the global big data in healthcare market?

What are the key strategies being adopted by market players in the global big data in healthcare market?

Which are the emerging companies in the global big data in healthcare market?

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Some key players operating in the market include Active Health Management, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, eClinical Works, General Electric Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, JLL Partners, Verana Health, ConcertAI, LynxCare, Abacus Insights, Milagro AI, Datavant, and Clarify Health Solutions.

Some strategies covered in this segment are funding activities, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), partnerships, alliances, business expansion, and new offerings.

