Global Big Data Market Research Report 2018: Market Influenced by AWS, Cloudera, HP, IBM & Palantir Technologies

The global big data market is expected to rise with the CAGR of about 18% during forecast period 2016-2023.

Large amount of data generation is one of the major factor which contribute to the growth of global big data market during forecast period. However, lack of awareness of benefits of big data solutions & services as well as privacy and security concerns in big data are some of the major factor restraining the growth of global big data market during forecast period.

Geographically, the global big data market report has been segmented in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of World. North America held the largest market revenue share for big data market in 2016 and is expected to dominate during forecast period due to high adoption of analytics across countries of North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth rate during forecast period due to increasing amount of data generation as well as high penetration of internet across the region.



The growth in global big data market is also influenced by presence of major players such as Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Cloudera, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), Palantir Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), etc. Product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. are some crucial strategies adopted by major market players of global big data market to gain competitive advantage.



The report on the global big data market is segmented on the basis of component, type, deployment model and verticals. Components in big data include software and services. Types in big data are divided as structured data, unstructured data and semi-structured data. Deployment models in big data include on-premises and on-demand. Verticals adopting big data are divided as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, energy and utility, transportation, IT and telecommunication, academic and research and other verticals.



Further, software segment includes big data analytics, data discovery and visualization and data management. Services segment include consulting and system integration, training and support and managed services. Big data analytics software held the largest market revenue share in 2016. However, managed services segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Big Data Market : Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Total Market Analysis

2.5. Estimation Analysis

2.6. Strategic Analysis

2.7. Competitive Analysis

2.8. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Switch From Analog To Digital Technologies

3.1.2. Massive Growth Of Data

3.1.3. Increase In Number Of Mobile Devices And Apps

3.1.4. Increasing Penetration Of Internet

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. Lack Of Awareness Of The Benefits Of Big Data Solutions And Services

3.2.2. Privacy And Security Concerns

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Increasing Number Of Organizations Harnessing The Advantages Of Big Data

3.3.2. Big Data Solutions Enhancing Organizational Return On Investment

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Big Data Talent Gap

3.4.2. Storage And Retrieval Of Vast Amount Of Data



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Big Data Market By Component

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Software Market

4.1.5.2. Global Services Market

4.2. Global Big Data Market By Type

4.2.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.2.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.2.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.2.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.2.5. Market Segmentation

4.2.5.1. Global Structured Data Market

4.2.5.2. Global Unstructured Data Market

4.2.5.3. Global Semi-Structured Data Market

4.3. Global Big Data Market By Deployment Model

4.3.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.3.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.3.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.3.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.3.5. Market Segmentation

4.3.5.1. Global On-Premises Market

4.3.5.2. Global On-Demand Market

4.4. Global Big Data Market By Vertical

4.4.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.4.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.4.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.4.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.4.5. Market Segmentation

4.4.5.1. Global Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (Bfsi) Market

4.4.5.2. Global Government And Defense Market

4.4.5.3. Global Healthcare And Life Sciences Market

4.4.5.4. Global Manufacturing Market

4.4.5.5. Global Retail And Consumer Goods Market

4.4.5.6. Global Media And Entertainment Market

4.4.5.7. Global Energy And Utility Market

4.4.5.8. Global Transportation Market

4.4.5.9. Global It And Telecommunication Market

4.4.5.10. Global Academic And Research Market



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.1.1. List Of Mergers And Acquisitions

5.1.2. List Of Joint Ventures

5.1.3. List Of Product Launches

5.1.4. List Of Partnerships



6. Geographic Analysis

6.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.3. Opportunity Matrix

6.4. Global Big Data Market By Region 2014-2023 ($ Million)



7. Company Profiles

Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

Cloudera, Inc. (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd. ( Japan )

) International Business Machines (Ibm) Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Sas Institute (U.S.)

Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

1010 Data, Inc. (U.S.)

Dell, Inc. (U.S.)

Guavus, Inc. (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Sap Se ( Germany )

) Splunk (U.S.)

