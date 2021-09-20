Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements Report/Directory 2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2021 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Big Pharma partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Big Pharma deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Big Pharma partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Big Pharma deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Big Pharma partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Big Pharma dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 3,900 online deal records of actual Big Pharma deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



Key benefits

Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Big Pharma deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Detailed access to actual Big Pharma contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Big Pharma dealmakers since 2014

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Big Pharma Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2021, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Big Pharma dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Big Pharma partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Big Pharma dealmakers

2.4. Big Pharma partnering by deal type

2.5. Big Pharma partnering by therapy area

2.6. Big Pharma partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Big Pharma partnering

2.7.1 Big Pharma partnering headline values

2.7.2 Big Pharma deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Big Pharma deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Big Pharma royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Big Pharma deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Big Pharma deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Big Pharma dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Big Pharma dealmakers

4.3. Most active Big Pharma partnering company profiles

Including Pfizer, Sanofi, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and many others



Chapter 5 - Big Pharma contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Big Pharma contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Big Pharma dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Big Pharma deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Big Pharma deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Big Pharma deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Big Pharma deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ch1ffc

SOURCE Research and Markets

