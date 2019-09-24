Global Bio-Based Polymer Market Report 2019: Market Size is Expected to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Bio-Based Polymer Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Bio-Based Polymers Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Bio-based polymers are made from renewable sources. Biodegradable polymers are described as products whose physical and chemical properties deteriorate when subjected to micro-organisms, methane (anaerobic processes), carbon dioxide (aerobic) processes, and water (aerobic and anaerobic activities). Bio-based polymers can be either biodegradable (for example, polylactic acid) or non-degradable (for example, biopolyhethylene). Likewise, while many bio-based polymers (e.g. starch) are biodegradable, however, not all biodegradable polymers (e.g. polycaprolactone) can be recognized as bio-based.



Growing demand has increased with double-digit rates for biodegradable packaging products. The growing problem of microplastic dumping-the marine littering-is a key consideration for these biodegradable Polyamides. Bio-based and non-biodegradable polymers dominate the current production ratios among the total production of bioplastics. The recent competitive growth of PHA, a large family of different polymers, can be seen in bio-based polyhydroxyalkanoates.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Polyethylene, Polyamide, Polylactic Acid, Polyethylene Terephthalate, and Other types. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Textile, Automotive, Industrial, Agriculture, Packaging and Other Applications. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Bio-Based Polymer market. Asia-Pacific accounts for the significant share of the global bio-based polymer industry. The growth of the bio-based polymer market is anticipated to further stimulate dynamic textile production as well as consumption in Asian countries.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market



Chapter 3. Global Bio-Based Polymer Market by Type

3.1 Global Polyethylene Market by Region

3.2 Global Polyamide Market by Region

3.3 Global Polylactic Acid Market by Region

3.4 Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market by Region

3.5 Global Other Bio-Based Polymer Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Bio-Based Polymer Market by Application

4.1 Global Textile Market by Region

4.2 Global Automotive Market by Region

4.3 Global Industrial Market by Region

4.4 Global Agriculture Market by Region

4.5 Global Packaging Market by Region

4.6 Global Other Applications Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Bio-Based Polymer Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles



PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Corbion NV

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Covestro AG

Novamont S.p.A.

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dthrtd



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

