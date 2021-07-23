Global Bio-Based Resins Market in Specialty Chemicals Industry|Discover Company Insights in Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bio-based resins market is poised to grow by 17.76 million tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11.82% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the bio-based resins market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the rising consumer appeal toward eco-friendly packaging and the adoption of green procurement policies.
The bio-based resins market analysis includes application, type, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies sustainable production as one of the prime reasons driving the bio-based resins market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The bio-based resins market covers the following areas:
Bio-Based Resins Market Sizing
Bio-Based Resins Market Forecast
Bio-Based Resins Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Arkema SA
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Braskem SA
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Novamont SpA
- Trinseo SA
Global Biopolymer Coatings Market- The biopolymer coatings market is segmented by product (nitrocellulose, cellulose esters, starch, natural wax, and others) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Global Boric Acid Market- The boric acid market is segmented by application (glass and ceramics, agriculture, detergents, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application by volume
- Packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Market opportunity by Application by volume
Market Segmentation by Type by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type volume chart
- Non-biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Biodegradable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (million tons)
- Market opportunity by Type volume chart
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
