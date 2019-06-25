Global Bio Decontamination Market 2019-2024 - Increasing Outsourcing of Biodecontamination Services Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio Decontamination Market by Product (Equipment, Service, Consumables), Agent (Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine, Nitrogen, Peracetic Acid), Type, End User (Pharma, Biotech, Medical Devices, Hospital, Life Science) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Biodecontamination Market is Projected to Reach USD 175 Million by 2024 from USD 130 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2024.



The growth of the market is largely driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), growth in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, and increasing outsourcing of bio-decontamination services. Emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.



Equipment accounted for the major share of the market in 2019.



By product & service, the biodecontamination market is segmented into equipment, consumables, and services. In 2018, the equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Services form the fastest-growing segment due to the low cost of services and low capital expenditure required, as compared to purchasing equipment & consumables.



Hydrogen peroxide accounted for the largest share of the biodecontamination market in 2019.



On the basis of agent type, the biodecontamination market is segmented into hydrogen peroxide, nitrogen dioxide, chlorine dioxide, and peracetic acid. In 2018, the hydrogen peroxide segment accounted for the largest share of the biodecontamination market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Its material compatibility and safety are the major factors contributing to its dominance in the biodecontamination market.



Chamber biodecontamination accounted for the largest share of the biodecontamination market in 2019



On the basis of type, the biodecontamination market is segmented into room and chamber biodecontamination. Chamber biodecontamination accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the lower power consumption, smaller footprint, high adaptation capabilities, and cost-effectiveness of chamber decontamination.



North America dominated the biodecontamination market in 2019.



North America, which includes the US, & Canada, accounted for the largest share of the biodecontamination market in 2018. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing demand for biodecontamination from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs, increasing healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major players in the region.



The major players operating in this market are STERIS (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (US), JCE Biotechnology (France), Fedegari Autoclavi SpA (Italy), Zhejiang Tailin Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (China), Noxilizer, Inc. (US), Howorth Air Technology Limited (UK), Wenzhou Weike Biological Laboratory Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), ClorDiSys Solutions Inc. (US), and Amira S.r.l. (Italy).



Product launches, expansions, agreements, and acquisitions are the key growth strategies followed by most players in this market.



