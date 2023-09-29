Global Bio-PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) Market Report 2024: Historical Revenue Data and Estimates for 2023 with Projections up to 2034

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Bio-PET 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This all-encompassing report delves deep into the intricate landscape of the global bioplastics market, providing profound insights into the dynamic realm of bio-PET. With a keen focus on historical revenue data and 2023 estimates, the report extends its vision into the future, presenting projections up to 2034.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) stands as a versatile thermoplastic material widely utilized for various applications, including bottles, films, and textile fibers. Comprising 70% terephthalic acid and 30% monoethylene glycol (MEG) by weight, PET belongs to the polyester group and finds significant use in the packaging sector. Bio-PET, a rapidly burgeoning segment within the PET market, is buoyed by robust demand drivers.

In the realm of bio-PET, MEG production stems from renewable plant-based sources instead of fossil raw materials. Bio-PET seamlessly integrates into products and can be processed through existing recycling streams without any complications. Embracing bio-based PET empowers brands across diverse industries to offer sustainable, plant-derived plastic alternatives while reducing their dependence on fossil fuel-derived PET.

Forecasts indicate that demand for bio-PET is poised to surge beyond 2.5 million metric tons by 2034. Packaging continues to reign supreme, constituting over 70% of bio-PET consumption, with key products including bottles for water, soft drinks, food, cosmetics, and more. Textiles emerge as the second-largest application as brands increasingly adopt bio-PET polyester fibers to bolster their sustainability efforts. The Asia Pacific region takes the lead as the primary market for bio-PET.

With intelligent data segmentation by application and region, this report offers a meticulous exploration of prevailing market trends and potential growth avenues. As we navigate the report's contents, we will uncover the pivotal drivers propelling market growth, the challenges that necessitate attention, and the promising opportunities that beckon in the dynamic realm of bioplastics.

Report contents include:

Analysis of end-use markets including Packaging Consumer goods Automotive Textiles Films & sheets

Regulations related to bio-PET

Future price trend forecasts for bio-PET

Market outlook and supply trends

Comprehensive company profiles of 26 companies

Company profiles include products, target markets, funding, and recent market activity

Companies profiled include

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Indorama Ventures

NatureWorks

Toray

Teijin

Origin Materials

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market drivers and trends in bioplastics and biopolymers

1.2 Global production to 2034

1.3 Main producers and global production capacities

1.3.1 Producers

1.3.2 By biobased and biodegradable plastics type

1.3.3 By region

1.4 Global demand for Biobased and Biodegradable Plastics (Bioplastics), by market

1.5 Challenges for the Biobased and Biodegradable Plastics (Bioplastics) market

1.6 The Global bio-PET market

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 THE GLOBAL PLASTICS MARKET

3.1 Global production of plastics

3.2 The importance of plastic

3.3 Issues with plastics use

3.4 Policy and regulations

3.5 The circular economy

3.6 Conventional polymer materials used in packaging

3.6.1 Polyolefins: Polypropylene and polyethylene

3.6.2 PET and other polyester polymers

3.6.3 Renewable and bio-based polymers for packaging

3.7 Comparison of synthetic fossil-based and bio-based polymers

3.8 End-of-life treatment of bioplastics

4 THE GLOBAL BIOPLASTICS MARKET

4.1 Bio-based or renewable plastics

4.1.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics

4.1.2 Novel bio-based plastics

4.2 Biodegradable and compostable plastics

4.2.1 Biodegradability

4.2.2 Compostability

4.3 Advantages and disadvantages

4.4 Types of Bio-based and/or Biodegradable Plastics

5 THE GLOBAL BIO-PET MARKET

5.1 Market overview

5.1.1 Currently available bio-PET

5.1.2 100% bio-PET

5.2 Comparative analysis

5.3 Supply landscape and trends

5.4 Market supply chain

5.5 SWOT analysis

5.6 Market drivers

5.7 Market challenges

5.8 Regulations

5.9 Producers and production capacities

5.9.1 bio-PET production capacities, by country

5.10 Demand for bio-PET 2019-2034 (1,000 tons)

5.10.1 Demand by market

5.10.2 Demand by region

5.10.2.1 North America

5.10.2.2 Europe

5.10.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.10.2.4 South America

5.11 PET biorecycling

5.12 Pricing

5.13 Markets for Bio-PET

5.13.1 Packaging

5.13.1.1 Flexible packaging

5.13.1.2 Rigid packaging

5.13.2 Consumer goods

5.13.3 Automotive

5.13.4 Textiles

5.13.5 Films & sheets

6 COMPANY PROFILES (26 company profiles)

Anellotech, Inc.

Aquapak Polymers Ltd

Avantium B.V.

Bioplastech Ltd

BlockTexx Pty Ltd.

Braskem SA

Carbios

CuanTec Ltd.

DAK Americas LLC

DuFor Resins B.V.

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Hyosung Advanced Materials

India Glycols Ltd.

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Ioniqa

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH

Mitsui

Origin Materials

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

TECNARO GmbH

Teijin Ltd

Toray Industries, Inc.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wsdgne

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets