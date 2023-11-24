Global Bio Pharma Logistics Market Size/Share Projected to Gain USD 192.52 Billion By 2032, at 7.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [110+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Bio Pharma Logistics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics); By Service Type; By Mode of Transportation; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

Bio Pharma Logistics Market, Bio Pharma Logistics Industry, Bio Pharma Logistics Market Size, Bio Pharma Logistics Market Share, Bio Pharma Logistics Market 2023, Bio Pharma Logistics Market 2032

The global bio pharma logistics market size and share is predicted to grow from USD 96.42 billion in 2022 to USD 192.52 billion in 2032. It is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032, according to the latest report by Polaris Market Research.

A Quick Review

What is Logistics in the Pharmaceutical Industry?

Biopharma logistics is related to the handling, storage, and transportation of multiple and varied pharmaceutical products. Logistics plays an important role in the functioning of any biopharma firm. These companies are responsible for delivering drugs and equipment on time as there are often critical situations when the receiver needs it urgently. Also, they need to ensure a controlled environment as several biopharma products need adherence to specific conditions as they're transported from their manufacturing point to final consumers.

Biopharma logistics encompasses a wide range of products, ranging from medicines, healthcare products, and surgical instruments to raw materials and biotechnological materials. Biopharma products can be carried through all four main modes of transportation, including roadways, sea, airways, and railways. The capability to seamlessly and securely transport vaccines, medicines, and other biologics from production hubs to end users has made biopharma logistics an integral part of the worldwide pharmaceutical sector and is driving the bio pharma logistics market growth.

Request Sample Copy of Bio Pharma Logistics Market Research Report @

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-pharma-logistics-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Who are the Key Players in Biopharma Logistics?

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

CEVA Logistics AG

DHL International GmbH (DHL Life Sciences & Healthcare)

FedEx Corporation (FedEx Express)

Fisher Clinical Services, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Marken, a UPS Company

Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd.

QuickSTAT (Quick International Courier)

SF Express Co., Ltd.

SkyCell AG

UPS (United Parcel Service, Inc.)

VersaCold Logistics Services

World Courier, a part of AmerisourceBergen

Zuellig Pharma Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/buy/2954/2

Important Highlights of the Report

Biopharma logistics ensure the safety and integrity of medications and biologics during transportation, making it an important cornerstone of the pharmaceutical sector.

Growing technological advancements are playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the market.

The bio pharma logistics market segmentation is primarily based on type, service type, mode of transportation, and region.

North America has dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Bio pharma Logistics Market Details

Report Attributes Details Market value in 2023 USD 103.15 billion Market value in 2032 USD 192.52 billion CAGR 7.2% from 2023 – 2032 Base year 2022 Historical data 2019 – 2021 Forecast Period 2023 – 2032

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

Growth Drivers

Rising technological advances : The bio pharma logistics market size has increased substantially due to increasing advancements in technology. Progress in cold chain technology has completely transformed the way biopharmaceuticals are stored and transformed. Besides, innovations like temperature-controlled containers and real-time monitoring systems have significantly lowered the risk of product degradation during transit.

: The bio pharma logistics market size has increased substantially due to increasing advancements in technology. Progress in cold chain technology has completely transformed the way biopharmaceuticals are stored and transformed. Besides, innovations like temperature-controlled containers and real-time monitoring systems have significantly lowered the risk of product degradation during transit. Growing number of new biopharmaceutical products: An increase in the number of biopharmaceutical products in development, like gene therapies, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines, is another major factor propelling the industry forward. Biopharmaceutical products often need precise control over temperature, and handlers need to follow specific handling protocols.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-pharma-logistics-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Trends and Opportunities

Globalization of pharmaceutical production: The need for dependable and efficient logistics network has become highly important as the globalization of pharmaceutical production and distribution takes place. This is especially true for the biopharmaceutical industry, where products are manufactured in highly specialized facilities and distributed globally. Besides, the advent of personalized medicine and cell therapies, which need specialized handling and transportation, is also creating significant demand for advanced logistics solutions.

The Cold Chain Logistics Segment is Anticipated to Witness the Highest Growth

By type, the cold chain logistics segment is projected to lead the bio pharma logistics market demand. This can largely be attributed to temperature-sensitive biopharmaceuticals needing specialized handling and transportation. As such, the demand for advanced cold chain solutions in the market has increased.

Additionally, the introduction of stringent regulatory requirements and quality standards by regulatory authorities has increased the need for precise temperature control. Continuous advancements in cold chain technology have significantly strengthened the progress of the segment. With the booming pharmaceutical sector worldwide, the cold chain logistics segment is in a strong position to witness robust growth.

Warehousing Segment Held the Largest Market Share

The warehousing segment accounts for a significant portion of the bio pharma logistics market share. The booming pharmaceutical sector has increased the demand for dedicated storage units. These units must meet stringent regulatory requirements for quality, temperature control, and security. In addition, the rising sophistication of pharmaceutical supply chains has made it necessary to expand warehousing capacity to ensure timely and efficient delivery of medications and biologics.

Furthermore, the global distribution of pharmaceuticals has increased the demand for strategically placed warehouses to promote international shipping. As more and more biopharma companies look towards optimizing supply chains and meeting the evolving healthcare challenges, the warehousing segment is projected to continue its upward trajectory in the market.

Request Customized Copy of Report @

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-pharma-logistics-market/request-for-customization

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Regional Insights

Which Country Leads the Biopharma Logistics Sector?

North America: North America dominated the market for biopharma logistics in 2022. This is largely due to an increase in biopharmaceutical R&D initiatives, along with a rise in FDA-approved products. In addition, technological advances and real-tracking systems have improved the region's capabilities to handle temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, thereby positioning it for sustained growth in the industry.

Asia Pacific: The Bio pharma logistics market in Asia Pacific region has experienced significant growth in the past few years. The booming healthcare sector and rise in pharma production have increased the need for specialized logistics services. Besides, rising R&D initiatives have boosted the demand for stringent temperature-controlled transportation in the region.

Browse the Detail Report "Bio Pharma Logistics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics); By Service Type; By Mode of Transportation; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023- 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/bio-pharma-logistics-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail Us:

[email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the bio pharma logistics market report based on type, service type, mode of transportation, and region:

Bio Pharma Logistics, Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-Cold Chain Logistics

Bio Pharma Logistics, Service Type Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Warehousing

Transportation

Packaging

Others

Bio Pharma Logistics, Mode of Transportation Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

Roadways

Sea

Airways

Railways

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current size and forecast value of the market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

Which segment accounts for the largest bio pharma logistics market share?

Which region accounts for the highest biopharma logistics market sales?

At what CAGR is the bio pharma logistics market anticipated to grow?

Browse More Research Reports:

Digital Artwork Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-artwork-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/digital-artwork-market Podcast Advertising Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/podcast-advertising-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/podcast-advertising-market Financial Leasing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/financial-leasing-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/financial-leasing-market Drone Data Services Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/drone-data-services-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/drone-data-services-market Remote Monitoring and Control Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/remote-monitoring-and-control-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United StatesPhone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Blog: https://www.polarisnewsblog.com

Photo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2284997/Bio_Pharma_Logistics_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research