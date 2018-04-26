Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2015-2018 & 2023 by Type of Transport, Product Type & Mode of Transportation

The report predicts the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.



The study on bio-pharmaceutical logistics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.



The report on bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segment Covered



Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Type Of Transport

Cold-Chain Transport

Non Cold-Chain Transport

Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Product Type

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

Company Profiles

FedEx Corporation

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Panalpina World Transport Ltd

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Ceva Logistics LLC

Amerisource Bergen Corporation

Panalpina Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

DB Schenker and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.



