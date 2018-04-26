Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2015-2018 & 2023 by Type of Transport, Product Type & Mode of Transportation

DUBLIN, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.
The study on bio-pharmaceutical logistics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.
The report on bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global bio-pharmaceutical logistics market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.
Segment Covered
Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Type Of Transport
- Cold-Chain Transport
- Non Cold-Chain Transport
Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Product Type
- Generic Drugs
- Branded Drugs
Global Bio-pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Mode of Transportation
- Air Shipping
- Sea Shipping
- Road Shipping
- Rail Shipping
Company Profiles
- FedEx Corporation
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- Panalpina World Transport Ltd
- United Parcel Service, Inc.
- Ceva Logistics LLC
- Amerisource Bergen Corporation
- Panalpina Group
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- DB Schenker and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
- XPO Logistics, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fdwt4g/global?w=5
