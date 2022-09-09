Global Bio Plasticizers Market to Grow from $1.3 Billion to $2.1 Billion by 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bio Plasticizers Market By Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bio plasticizers market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2021 to 2030.



Emerging applications of bio plasticizers in various end-user industries and high demand for bio-based and non-phthalate plasticizers in different regions are major factors expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost restrains the growth of the global bio plasticizer market.

Increase in demand for bio plasticizers for certain products, such as personal care cosmetics, toys, food contact materials, health care commodities, and others, is expected to create growth opportunities for various players in the market. Also, R&D activities to obtain beneficial and economical bio plasticizers are anticipated to bring great opportunity for the growth of the market.



Epoxides and glycerol esters are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to their remarkable properties including non-toxic nature, high efficiency, improved heat stability, lower volatility, and others. These are employed in automotive, adhesive & sealants, paints & coatings, and other end uses.



The increase in use of electronic equipment such as mobile phones, wearable devices, LEDs, PCs, and others, supports the expansion of the bio plasticizers market in films & sheets application. Bio plasticizers are employed into films as well as sheets to achieve different type of thickness and flexibility.

The superior qualities of these include, dimensional & UV stability, high & low temperature resistance, protection from water & chemicals, light weight, and weather resistance. Moreover, bio plasticized films & sheet coverings are applied in packaging of a variety of foods, pills & tablets, batteries, electronic devices & parts, toiletries, tools, and toys. Growing end user industries in different regions drives the demand for bio plasticizers globally.



In 2020, the epoxide bio plasticizers segment covered maximum share of the market in terms of revenue followed by sebacates-a castor oil-based plasticizer. This trend is expected to be followed during the forecast period as well, owing to the superior properties and ease of availability of these bio plasticizers. Another factor that supports the development of the bio plasticizers market is lesser cost compared to other types of bio plasticizers. The main applications employing bio plasticizers include floorings & walls and wires & cables.



Key Market Segments

By Application

Flooring and Walls

Film and Sheet Coverings

Wires and Cables

Coated Fabrics

Consumer Goods

Others

By Type

Sebacates

Succinic Acid

Citrates

Glycerol Esters

Others

Epoxides

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

UAE

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries

Lanxess AG

Matrca S.P.A.

Myriant Corporation

Bioamber Inc

Dupont

Dow Chemical Company

Polyone Corporation

Vertellus Holdings LLC

