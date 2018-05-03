Global Bio-Refinery Technologies Market Report 2018: Dupont, Bayer Material Science, Abengoa Bioenergia Dominate

The global bio-refinery technologies market to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% during 2016-2023



The major factors driving the growth of global bio-refinery technologies market are depleting fossil fuel reserves, increasing greenhouse gas emission and environmental concerns and increasing R&D investments in bio-refinery technologies.



However, high capital is required at the beginning of process that is limiting growth of global bio-refinery technologies market



Global bio-refinery technologies market has been segmented into feedstock, products and end user. Based on feedstock the market is further divided into whole crop market, reen bio refineries and lignocellulosic market. While, based on products, the market is sub-divided into energetic and non-energetic market. Moreover, based on end-user, the market is sub-divided into energy, chemical, herbal/botanical, fuel and others.



Energetic products such as ethanol and biodiesel are foreseen to have enormous demand during forecast period owing to exploration of alternatives to fossil fuels as a result of depletion of fossil fuel reserves and high volatility of fuel market is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the global bio-refinery technologies market. Thus, the energetic products segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during forecast period.

Geographically, North America is dominating region in the global bio-refinery technologies market and is expected to continue dominating amid forecast period due to presence of major companies such as Dupont, Bayer Material Science, Abengoa Bioenergia, BP Biofuels etc. along with higher rate of application of bio-based products in different businesses in the region.



However, Asia Pacific bio-refinery technologies market is expected to grow with the most noteworthy CAGR over forecast period due to increasing adoption of bio-based products in emerging economies especially in China.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



1.1. Executive Summary

1.2. Estimation Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Bio-Refinery Technologies Market: Evolution & Transition

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.3. Industry Structure

2.4. Total Market Analysis

2.5. Estimation Analysis

2.6. Strategic Analysis

2.7. Competitive Analysis

2.8. Strategic Recommendations & Key Conclusions



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1. Depleting Fossil Fuel Reserves

3.1.2. Increasing Greenhouse Gas Emission

3.1.3. Increasing R&D Investments In Bio-Refinery Technologies

3.2. Market Restraints

3.2.1. High Capital Requirement

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.3.1. Increasing Demand For Enegry

3.4. Market Challenges

3.4.1. Effective Deployment Of Bio-Refinery Technologies

3.4.2. Feedstock Variability



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Biorefinery Technologies Market By Feedstock

4.1.1. Market Definition And Scope

4.1.2. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

4.1.3. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

4.1.4. Opportunity Matrix

4.1.5. Market Segmentation

4.1.5.1. Global Whole Crop Market

4.1.5.2. Global Reen Bio-Refineries Market

4.1.5.3. Global Lignocellulosic Market

4.2. Global Bio-Refinery Technologies Market By Products

4.2.5. Market Segmentation

4.2.5.1. Global Energetic Products Market

4.2.5.2. Global Non-Energetic Products Market

4.3. Global Bio-Refinery Technologies Market By End User

4.3.5. Market Segmentation

4.3.5.1. Global Energy Market

4.3.5.1.1. Adoption Scenario & Market Determinants

4.3.5.2. Global Chemical Market

4.3.5.3. Global Herbal/Botanical Market

4.3.5.4. Global Fuel Market

4.3.5.5. Global Others Market



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1. Key Strategies

5.2. Top 10 Company Analysis



6. Geographic Analysis

6.1. Decision Support Database & Estimation Methodology

6.2. Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments

6.3. Opportunity Matrix

6.4. Global Bio-Refinery Technologies Market By Region 2014-2023 ($ Million)



7. Company Profiles



Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Bayer Material Science (U.S.)

Beta Renewables ( Italy )

) Bp Biofuels (U.S.)

Celgene (U.S.)

Dominion Energy Services Llc (U.S.)

Dsm Nv ( The Netherlands )

) Dupont (U.S.)

Glycos Biotechnologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

Lanxess A.G ( Germany )

( ) Petrobras ( Brazil )

) Sinopec ( China )

) Valero Marketing And Supply Company (U.S.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5mmt7s/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bio-refinery-technologies-market-report-2018-dupont-bayer-material-science-abengoa-bioenergia-dominate-300642138.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

