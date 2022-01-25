Global Bioactive Wound Management Market Report 2022: Market was Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2020, and is Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioactive Wound Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bioactive Wound Management Market to Reach US$2.5 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Bioactive Wound Management estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period.

The global bioactive wound management market is growing led by factors including an ageing population, growing prevalence of tissue disorders, and escalating cases of chronic wounds. The growing prevalence of lifestyle associated disorders, especially diabetes is giving rise to diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous leg ulcers. The number of people (adults aged between 20-79 years) with diabetes is expected to grow from about 463 million in 2019 to reach 700 million by 2045.

These numbers also indicate the ratio of those suffering from Type II diabetes to increase in most countries. Overall, these growing cases represent opportunities and undeterred growth for global bioactive wound care management market in the coming years. At the same time, skin injuries and wound infection are also key factors driving demand for bioactive wound care management.

Meanwhile, wound infection is one of the key concerns for both healthcare providers and patients across the world, and the need for effective care and management for lowering infection makes way for bioactive wound care management solutions. The market already offers technologically advanced products such as occlusive dressings for skin injuries that allow a moist environment to be maintained for promoting active healing, and keratin-based products that when used together with injury dressings allow re-epithelialization of damaged skin tissue.

Alginates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR to reach US$826.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Collagen-Based Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 9.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Bioactive Wound Management market. Alginate dressing is made using highly absorbent materials to promote wound healing. This dressing finds use in exudant wounds where excess fluid is present.

A key trend in the advanced wound care market is the emergence of combination dressings which are prepared using various available products of wound dressings in several different combinations, most generally including a biological agent and an antimicrobial material. Collagen and foam dressings, collagen hydrocolloid dressings, silver collagen dressings, and silver alginate dressings are some of the combination dressings that are being used for the treatment of chronic wounds.

Antimicrobial Dressings Segment to Reach $434 Million by 2026

Antimicrobial dressings are wound dressings that include an antiseptic agent that helps destroy microorganisms present in the wound. These dressings are mainly used for wounds that fail to heal due to increasing bacterial load, and for wounds that have a high risk of infection.

Rise in demand for these dressings is also due to the growing need to reduce hospital acquired infections, and rising prevalence of bacteria which is resistant to antibiotics. In the global Antimicrobial Dressings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$248.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$377.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$27.8 Million by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Review of the World Economy in 2021

COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis & Patient Suffering Create Need for Effective Interventions

Dwindling Revenues for Wound Care Practices

Telemedicine, Remote Patient Monitoring Takes Center Stage

Wounds & Wound Management: An Insight

Bioactive Wound Management: A Prelude

Outlook

Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds and the Need for Effective Wound Management Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Reduced Economic Cost of Wound Care Triggers Transition to Advanced Products

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Effective Burn Wound Management with Bioactive Dressings

Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers and the Growing Focus on Treatment Solutions

Understanding the Wound: A Widening Area of Interest

"Smart" Dressings Set the Road to Futuristic Wound Care

Startups Enter the Fray

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Technological Advancements Remain Buoyant

Conductive Bio-material Wound Dressings Beneficial for Wound Healing

Combination Dressings Emerge as a Key Trend

Cellulose-based Dressings Exude Immense Potential for Chronic Wound Management

3D-Printed Stem Cells & Lasers to Kill Bacteria

New Bioactive Wound Dressings

Chitin, Chitosan and Derivatives

Bioactive Glasses Show Promising Wound Healing Outcomes

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth

COVID-19 Crisis & Restrictions Upend Care for Diabetic Foot Disease Patients

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for Moist Wound Dressings

Alginate Dressings Dominate the Market

Antimicrobial Dressings Find Application for Healing Wounds with High Bacterial Load

Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria: A Pressing Concern

Tissue Engineering in Wound Care

Bioengineered Skin Substitutes

Collagen Dressings in Advanced Wound Care

Macro Growth Drivers

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

Growing Obesity Levels Fuel Demand

