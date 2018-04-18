Global Biocompatible Materials Markets Business Report 2018: Electricals & Electronics and Automotive Industries Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Biocompatible Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biocompatible Materials in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:
- Polymeric Materials
- Metallic Materials
- Ceramic Materials
- Other Materials.
The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AJT Engineering Ltd (UK)
- Allied Finishing Inc. (USA)
- Atotech Deutschland GmbH (Germany)
- Birmingham Plating Co. Ltd. (UK)
- Commercial Plating Company Inc. (USA)
- Estaadora S.A. de C.V. (Mexico)
- Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)
- Kuntz Electroplating Inc (Canada)
- Metal Surfaces Inc. (USA)
- NiCoForm Inc. (USA)
- Pioneer Metal Finishing, LLC (USA)
- Peninsula Metal Finishing Inc. (USA)
- Roy Metal Finishing Company (USA)
- SIFCO Applied Surface Concepts Group (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Electroplating
A Curtain Raiser
Varied Factors Affect Electroplating Industry
Outlook
Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries Spearhead Demand Growth
Electricals & Electronics and Automotive Industries Dominate the Market
Electroplating
A Highly Fragmented Sector
2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES
Electroplating Technology Striving to Remain Relevant
Nanotechnology
Improved Chemistry
Non-Metal Substrates
Widespread Use of Dry Finishing Processes
Hexavalent Decorative Chrome
A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Challenges for Adoption of New Technologies
Increase in Sustainable Solutions
Growth in the Electronics & Electrical Appliances Market
Rising Popularity of Electroless Nickel Plating
Changes in the Automotive Sector
Successful Electroplating of 3D Printed Plastics
EC-MCBJ Solution for Facile Fabrication of Copper Quantum Point Contacts
Electroplating Innovation for Braided Catheter Enhancements
Braided Catheter Enhancements
Benefits to End-users
Plating Consideration for Design and Front-End of Projects
Steady Global Economy Signals Growth for Electroplating Services
Manufacturing PMI
An Important Bellwether
Surging Electronic and Electrical Appliances Production
A Major Growth Driver
Opportunity Indicators:
Steady Automotive Industry to Boost Demand
Auto Electronics
an End-Market Laden with Immense Potential
Opportunity Indicators:
Surging Aircraft Production
A Key Growth Driver
Zinc Prices to Influence Electroplating Industry
A Rudimentary Overview of the Larger Metal Finishing Market
Electroplating
The Largest Sub-Segment in Inorganic Metal Finishing Technology
Growing Trend of Process Automation for Cost Cuttings
Electroless Plating Poised to Cannibalize Opportunities in Electroplating
Transition to Newer Substrates by End-users Likely to Wield a Devastating Impact in the Long Term
The Automotive Industry as a Case-in-Point
Better Organic Finishes: A Threat to Electroplating
Adverse Environmental Implications
A Major Concern
3. TECHNOLOGY/PROCESS OVERVIEW
Metal Finishing: An Overview
Metal Finishing Processes/Technologies
Organic Finishing Technologies
Conversion Technologies
Removal Technologies
Metal Deposition Technologies
Electroplating: A Definition
Purpose of Electroplating
Protective Coating
Soldering
Electroplating of Plastics: Why?
Metals Used in Electroplating
Electroplating Equipment
Process Overview
Prerequisites for Carrying Out Electroplating Process
Electrodeposition
Strike
Key Essentials of Electroplating Process
Current Density
Electrolyte
Cleanliness
Factors Influencing Plating Throughput
Types of Metal Electroplating
Chromium Electroplating
Hard Chromium Electroplating
Decorative Chromium Electroplating
Trivalent Chromium Plating
Nickel Electroplating
Electroplating Using Gold
Electroplating Using Silver
Palladium Electroplating
Cadmium Electroplating
Zinc Electroplating
Copper Electroplating
Indium Electroplating
Rhodium Electroplating
Tin-Nickel Electroplating
Electroplating Of Plastics
Others
Drawbacks of Electroplating
Harmful Substances in Electroplating
Environmental Degradation
Process Limitations
Electroplating: A Discussion on End Use Applications
Decorative Applications
Chrome
Copper and Alloys
Precious Metals
Others
Corrosion Protection
Engineering Applications
Electrical Applications
Electroforming Applications
Electroplating: Special Focus on Select End-Use Industries
Automotives
Aerospace and Defense
Electronic and Electrical Appliances
Others
Electroplating: An Evolution Scan
4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Fischer Surface Technologies Acquired by DPE
Total Divests Atotech
5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 121
- The United States (76)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (20)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g4w223/global?w=5
