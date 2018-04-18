Global Biocompatible Materials Markets Business Report 2018: Electricals & Electronics and Automotive Industries Dominate the Market

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biocompatible Materials in US$ Million by the following Product Segments:

The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Electroplating

A Curtain Raiser

Varied Factors Affect Electroplating Industry

Outlook

Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries Spearhead Demand Growth

Electricals & Electronics and Automotive Industries Dominate the Market

Electroplating

A Highly Fragmented Sector



2. MARKET DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES

Electroplating Technology Striving to Remain Relevant

Nanotechnology

Improved Chemistry

Non-Metal Substrates

Widespread Use of Dry Finishing Processes

Hexavalent Decorative Chrome

A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Challenges for Adoption of New Technologies

Increase in Sustainable Solutions

Growth in the Electronics & Electrical Appliances Market

Rising Popularity of Electroless Nickel Plating

Changes in the Automotive Sector

Successful Electroplating of 3D Printed Plastics

EC-MCBJ Solution for Facile Fabrication of Copper Quantum Point Contacts

Electroplating Innovation for Braided Catheter Enhancements

Braided Catheter Enhancements

Benefits to End-users

Plating Consideration for Design and Front-End of Projects

Steady Global Economy Signals Growth for Electroplating Services

Manufacturing PMI

An Important Bellwether

Surging Electronic and Electrical Appliances Production

A Major Growth Driver

Opportunity Indicators:

Steady Automotive Industry to Boost Demand

Auto Electronics

an End-Market Laden with Immense Potential

Opportunity Indicators:

Surging Aircraft Production

A Key Growth Driver

Zinc Prices to Influence Electroplating Industry

A Rudimentary Overview of the Larger Metal Finishing Market

Electroplating

The Largest Sub-Segment in Inorganic Metal Finishing Technology

Growing Trend of Process Automation for Cost Cuttings

Electroless Plating Poised to Cannibalize Opportunities in Electroplating

Transition to Newer Substrates by End-users Likely to Wield a Devastating Impact in the Long Term

The Automotive Industry as a Case-in-Point

Better Organic Finishes: A Threat to Electroplating

Adverse Environmental Implications

A Major Concern



3. TECHNOLOGY/PROCESS OVERVIEW

Metal Finishing: An Overview

Metal Finishing Processes/Technologies

Organic Finishing Technologies

Conversion Technologies

Removal Technologies

Metal Deposition Technologies

Electroplating: A Definition

Purpose of Electroplating

Protective Coating

Soldering

Electroplating of Plastics: Why?

Metals Used in Electroplating

Electroplating Equipment

Process Overview

Prerequisites for Carrying Out Electroplating Process

Electrodeposition

Strike

Key Essentials of Electroplating Process

Current Density

Electrolyte

Cleanliness

Factors Influencing Plating Throughput

Types of Metal Electroplating

Chromium Electroplating

Hard Chromium Electroplating

Decorative Chromium Electroplating

Trivalent Chromium Plating

Nickel Electroplating

Electroplating Using Gold

Electroplating Using Silver

Palladium Electroplating

Cadmium Electroplating

Zinc Electroplating

Copper Electroplating

Indium Electroplating

Rhodium Electroplating

Tin-Nickel Electroplating

Electroplating Of Plastics

Others

Drawbacks of Electroplating

Harmful Substances in Electroplating

Environmental Degradation

Process Limitations

Electroplating: A Discussion on End Use Applications

Decorative Applications

Chrome

Copper and Alloys

Precious Metals

Others

Corrosion Protection

Engineering Applications

Electrical Applications

Electroforming Applications

Electroplating: Special Focus on Select End-Use Industries

Automotives

Aerospace and Defense

Electronic and Electrical Appliances

Others

Electroplating: An Evolution Scan



4. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Fischer Surface Technologies Acquired by DPE

Total Divests Atotech



5. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

