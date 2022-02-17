Global Biodegradable Films Market (2021 to 2026) - Steadily Growing Global Bioplastic Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biodegradable Films Market by Type (PLA, Global Starch Blends, Biodegradable Polyesters, PHA), Application (Food Packaging, Agriculture & Horticulture, Cosmetic & Personal Care Products Packaging, Industrial Packaging) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable films market size is estimated to be USD 1.0 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The growing awareness regarding plastic waste and its adverse impact on the environment is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Moreover, factors like growing demand from the food packaging industry, and high demand from the agriculture & horticulture sector are also contributing to the market growth of biodegradable films.



PLA is estimated to lead the biodegradable films market, by type in terms of volume during the forecast period



By type, PLA is estimated to be the largest segment in the biodegradable films market in 2021. It is largely used in the packaging industry because it does not have a negative impact on food prices or its supply. It is often blended with starch to increase biodegradability and reduce cost. The key applications of PLA are thermoformed products, such as drink cups, takeaway food trays, containers, and planter boxes. It has good rigidity and allows for the replacement of polystyrene and PET in such applications. PLA is being adopted rapidly as it is more economical to manufacture as compared with the synthesis of other biodegradable plastics.



Food packaging is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the biodegradable films market, by application



By application, Food packaging is estimated to be the fastest-growing application of biodegradable films. Egg trays, edible coating, paper boards, wrapping films, and food containers are some of the common applications of biodegradable films in the food packaging industry. PLA, starch blends, PBS, PHA, and cellulose are the most widely used biodegradable films in the food packaging industry. Increasing demand for more sustainable packaging material for fast food and ready to eat food is driving the growth of biodegradable films in food packaging applications. Biodegradable films are mainly used in fresh & frozen food packaging as well as the packaging of dried snacks & candy, and bakery goods among others.



Asia Pacific biodegradable films market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for biodegradable films during the forecast period. The use of biodegradable films is increasing due to environmental regulations. The rising government regulations regarding the ban on conventional plastic bags and global warming initiatives are expected to drive the demand for biodegradable films for packaging applications in Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Biodegradable Films Market

4.2 Biodegradable Films Market, by Region

4.3 Europe Biodegradable Films Market, by Country and Application

4.4 Biodegradable Films Market, by Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand from Food Packaging Industry

5.2.1.2 Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Products

5.2.1.3 Focus of Governments on Green Procurement Policies

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Biodegradable Films Than That of Conventional Plastic Films

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Steadily Growing Global Bioplastic Industry

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Biodegradable Films in Composting Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Performance Issues Related to Biodegradable Films

5.2.4.2 Adverse Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Adjacent and Interconnected Markets

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Biodegradable Films Market

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Lives and Livelihood

6.2 Impact of COVID-19: Customer Analysis

6.2.1 Impact on End-Use Industries

6.2.1.1 Food Packaging

6.2.1.2 Consumer & Personal Care Goods Packaging

6.2.1.3 Industrial Packaging

6.2.1.4 Agriculture & Horticulture

7 Biodegradable Films Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Pla

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Pla in Food Packaging Applications Drive the Growth of this Segment

7.3 Starch Blends

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Starch as an Effective Alternative to Petroleum Derived Plastics Drive this Segment

7.4 Biodegradable Polyester

7.4.1 Pcl

7.4.1.1 Demand for Pcl to Grow in Biomedical Applications

7.4.2 Pbat

7.4.2.1 Flexibility and Resilience of Pbat Ideal for Blending with Other Biodegradable Polymers

7.4.3 Pbs

7.4.3.1 Cost-Effective Production of Pbs to Drive Its Demand During Forecast Period

7.5 Pha

7.5.1 Liquid Packaging of High-Quality Materials to Influence Market Growth

7.6 Others

8 Biodegradable Films Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Food Packaging

8.2.1 Largest Segment of Biodegradable Films Market

8.3 Agriculture & Horticulture

8.3.1 Biodegradable Films Required to Manufacture Mulches, Seeding Strips, and Tapes

8.4 Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Packaging

8.4.1 Low Recycling Rate in Cosmetic Packaging Industry Fueling Demand

8.5 Industrial Packaging

8.5.1 Rising Concerns of Global Warming and Plastic Waste to Increase Adoption of Biodegradable Films

8.6 Others

9 Biodegradable Films Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

10.2.1 Winners

10.2.2 Tail-Enders

10.3 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2020

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies

10.4 Competitive Benchmarking

10.4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.4.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.5 Market Ranking of Key Players

10.6 Competitive Scenario

10.6.1 Product Launches

10.6.2 Deals

10.6.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Companies

11.1.1 Basf Se

11.1.2 Plascon Group

11.1.3 Walki Group Oy

11.1.4 Futamura Group

11.1.5 Cortec Corporation

11.1.6 Bi-Ax International Inc.

11.1.7 Biobag Americas, Inc.

11.1.8 Taghleef Industries

11.1.9 Clondalkin Group

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Tipa Ltd

11.2.2 Polypak S.R.O.

11.2.3 Plastika Kritis S.A.

11.2.4 Trioworld Industrier Ab

11.2.5 Groupe Barbier

11.2.6 Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

11.2.7 Layfield Group. Ltd.

11.2.8 Polystar Plastics Ltd.

11.2.9 Avery Dennison Corporation

11.2.10 Paco Label

12 Adjacent and Related Markets

13 Appendix

