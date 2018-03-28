Global Biodegradable Polymers Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Growing Moves to Ban Non-Biodegradable Plastics Bags Presents a Huge Opportunity for Biodegradable Polymers

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biodegradable Polymers in Thousand Pounds by the following End-Use Segments:

Packaging (Loose-fill/Other)

Compost Bags

Others

The US market is further analyzed by the following Product Segments:

Co-polyester

PLA BP

Starch

Others

The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as



BASF SE ( Germany )

) BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG ( Germany )

) CJ CheilJedang ( South Korea )

) DowDuPont, Inc. ( USA )

) FKuR Kunststoff GmbH ( Germany )

) Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Japan Corn Starch Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ( Japan )

) NatureWorks LLC ( USA )

) Novamont SpA ( Italy )

) Plantic Technologies Limited ( Australia )

) Rodenburg Biopolymers ( Netherlands )

) Total Corbion PLA ( Netherlands )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Biodegradable Polymers - An Alternate to Conventional Petroleum-based Polymers

Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for Biodegradable Polymers

Concerns over Waste Disposal Turn Focus onto Biodegradable Polymers in North America

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

Compost Bags: The Largest End-Use Application

Production Capacity by Material Type

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Biodegradable Plastic Brands of Select Manufacturers



2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES

Growing Moves to Ban Non-Biodegradable Plastics Bags Presents a Huge Opportunity for Biodegradable Polymers Market

Countries with Complete Ban on Plastics Bags

Global Plastic Bag Regulations in Select Nations

Expanding Range of Applications for Biodegradable Polymers Drives Market Growth

Water-Soluble Polymers - Demand on the Rise in Developing Countries

Polylactic Acid (PLA): A Promising Biodegradable Polymer

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth in PLA Market

Packaging Applications Lead PLA Consumption

Challenges Confronting PLA Market

Competitive Scenario

Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market: A High-Growth Market

Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers Market - Expanding Applications Fuel Growth

Compostable and Biodegradable Plastics Improve Organic Recycling

Industrial Usage of Bio-based, Biodegradable Plastics Increasing

Automakers Move towards Bioplastics to Quell Environmental Concerns: Potential Opportunities for Biodegradable Polymers Market

Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for Biodegradable Polymers

Trend towards Green Food Packaging Augurs Well for Biodegradable Polymers Market

Green Trend Makes Waves

Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material

Growing Use of Bioabsorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space

Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs - A Growing Market

Emergence of Biodegradable Polymeric Drug Delivery Systems Lend Traction

3D Print-Temporary Implants - A Niche Market Beckons

Need for Advanced Vascular Stents Entails Novel Biodegradable Polymers

Biodegradable Circuitry to Address Concerns over Growing E-Waste

Biodegradable Polymers to Replace Conventional Fracking Fluids?

Biodegradable Coatings - On the Horizon

Innovations and R&D Initiatives - Potentia to Transform Biodegradable Polymers Space

Structure of Bacterial Enzyme Capable of Forming Biodegradable Plastics Discovered

Evonik Focuses on Developing Implantable Biodegradable Polymers

MIT Develops Biodegradable Polymers Capable of Delivering Multiple Vaccines in Single Injection

Stanford University to Launch Super-thin Dissolvable Electronic Components

Development of Edible Sensors Capable of Monitoring Food Temperature

UK Researchers Develop Sugar-Based Biodegradable Plastic

Singaporean Scientists Focus on Developing Biodegradable Plastics from Coffee Waste

Mango Materials Tests Bacterial Fermentation Process for Biodegradable Plastics

A1Filament Seeks to Mass Produce Biodegradable Filament Range

Recycling Offers Little Respite to Non-degradable Plastic Wastes

Environmental Concerns of Traditional Plastics Boost Biopolymers Market

Rise of Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics Threatens Growth



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Biodegradable Polymers: An Introduction

Biodegradable Polymers - Definition and Meaning

Key Biodegradable Polymers at a Glance

Sources for Synthesis of Biodegradable Polymers

Biodegradability - A Matter of Debate

Environment

Polymer Concentration

Ecological Effects

Compostable Plastics

Mechanical Performance of Biodegradable Polymers

Conventional Polymers Vs. Biodegradable Polymers

Types of Biodegradable Polymers

Starch Based Biopolymers

Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers

Lactic Acid-Based Biopolymers

Polyester-Based Biopolymers

Different Biodegradable Polyesters

Lignin-Based Biopolymers

Polycaprolactone

Polyanhydrides

Polyhydroxyalkanoate

Polyvinyl Alcohol

Emerging Polymers

Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers

Major Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers

Soybean-Based Biopolymers

Water-Soluble Biodegradable Polymers

Key Biodegradable Polymers Used in Medical Devices

Polylactide (PLA)

Polyglycolide (PGA)

Poly (dioxanone)

Poly (lactide-co-glycolide)

Poly (-caprolactone)

Polymers in the Pipeline



4. BIODEGRADATION - A STUDY

Types of Degradation

Factors Influencing Degradation

Polymer Structure

What is Composting?

Need for Biodegradable Plastics

Manufacturing of Biodegradable Plastics

Production

Biodegradable Plastics from Starch

Biodegradable Plastics from Polyesters

Major Starch and Polyester-Based Polymers by Company

Biodegradable Plastics from Bacteria

Cost Involved

Renewal, Treatment and Disposal Issues



5. END-USE APPLICATIONS

Packaging

Compost Bags

Agriculture and Horticulture

Medical

Biodegradable Polymer Applications at a Glance



6. MEDICAL APPLICATIONS - AN IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS

A Study of Medical Applications

Background

Why Degradation is Important?

Applications of Biopolymers

Packaging

Sterilization

Processing

Temporary Scaffold and Barrier

Tissue Engineering

Key Applications of Biodegradable Polymers in Medical Devices

Sutures

Dental Devices

Orthopedic Fixation Devices

Other Applications

Major Biodegradable Polymers and Medical Device Applications

Key to Material Composition



7. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM)

Impact of ASTM Standards on Industry



8. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Aquapak Introduces Hydropol Flexible Plastics

NatureWorks Unveils Ingeo Bioplastic

FKuR Kunststoff Introduces New Grades of Biograde Bioplastics

Corbion Launches Luminy PLA Bioplastic



9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Novamont Expands Production Capacity of ORIGO-BI Biopolyesters

Eastman Chemical to Expand Capacity of Copolyesters in Malaysia

Evonik Commences Operations of Specialty Copolyestres Production Plant in Germany

Evonik Expands Biodegradable Polymers Capacity in US and Germany

Total and Corbion Establish JV for PLA Polymers

Corbion Commences Construction of New PLA Bioplastics Plant

Merck and PCAS Ink Agreement to Expand Merck's Excipients Portfolio

Futamura Acquires Cellulose Business of Innovia Films

Metabolix Divests Biopolymer Business to CJ CheilJedang

Showa Denko Announces Termination of Production and Sale of Bionolle



10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 73 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 82)

The United States (24)

(24) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (15)

(15) Europe (31)

(31) Germany (8)

(8)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (16)

(16) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)

(Excluding Japan) (9) Latin America (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ngg3v4/global?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biodegradable-polymers-markets-2016-2018--2024-growing-moves-to-ban-non-biodegradable-plastics-bags-presents-a-huge-opportunity-for-biodegradable-polymers-300620905.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

