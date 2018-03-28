Global Biodegradable Polymers Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Growing Moves to Ban Non-Biodegradable Plastics Bags Presents a Huge Opportunity for Biodegradable Polymers

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Biodegradable Polymers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Biodegradable Polymers in Thousand Pounds by the following End-Use Segments:
- Packaging (Loose-fill/Other)
- Compost Bags
- Others
The US market is further analyzed by the following Product Segments:
- Co-polyester
- PLA BP
- Starch
- Others
The report profiles 73 companies including many key and niche players such as
- BASF SE (Germany)
- BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- CJ CheilJedang (South Korea)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (Germany)
- Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Japan Corn Starch Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China)
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
- NatureWorks LLC (USA)
- Novamont SpA (Italy)
- Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia)
- Rodenburg Biopolymers (Netherlands)
- Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Biodegradable Polymers - An Alternate to Conventional Petroleum-based Polymers
Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for Biodegradable Polymers
Concerns over Waste Disposal Turn Focus onto Biodegradable Polymers in North America
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
Compost Bags: The Largest End-Use Application
Production Capacity by Material Type
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities
Competitive Landscape
Biodegradable Plastic Brands of Select Manufacturers
2. MARKET TRENDS AND ISSUES
Growing Moves to Ban Non-Biodegradable Plastics Bags Presents a Huge Opportunity for Biodegradable Polymers Market
Countries with Complete Ban on Plastics Bags
Global Plastic Bag Regulations in Select Nations
Expanding Range of Applications for Biodegradable Polymers Drives Market Growth
Water-Soluble Polymers - Demand on the Rise in Developing Countries
Polylactic Acid (PLA): A Promising Biodegradable Polymer
Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth in PLA Market
Packaging Applications Lead PLA Consumption
Challenges Confronting PLA Market
Competitive Scenario
Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market: A High-Growth Market
Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers Market - Expanding Applications Fuel Growth
Compostable and Biodegradable Plastics Improve Organic Recycling
Industrial Usage of Bio-based, Biodegradable Plastics Increasing
Automakers Move towards Bioplastics to Quell Environmental Concerns: Potential Opportunities for Biodegradable Polymers Market
Automobile Production Trends Influence Demand for Biodegradable Polymers
Trend towards Green Food Packaging Augurs Well for Biodegradable Polymers Market
Green Trend Makes Waves
Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material
Growing Use of Bioabsorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space
Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs - A Growing Market
Emergence of Biodegradable Polymeric Drug Delivery Systems Lend Traction
3D Print-Temporary Implants - A Niche Market Beckons
Need for Advanced Vascular Stents Entails Novel Biodegradable Polymers
Biodegradable Circuitry to Address Concerns over Growing E-Waste
Biodegradable Polymers to Replace Conventional Fracking Fluids?
Biodegradable Coatings - On the Horizon
Innovations and R&D Initiatives - Potentia to Transform Biodegradable Polymers Space
Structure of Bacterial Enzyme Capable of Forming Biodegradable Plastics Discovered
Evonik Focuses on Developing Implantable Biodegradable Polymers
MIT Develops Biodegradable Polymers Capable of Delivering Multiple Vaccines in Single Injection
Stanford University to Launch Super-thin Dissolvable Electronic Components
Development of Edible Sensors Capable of Monitoring Food Temperature
UK Researchers Develop Sugar-Based Biodegradable Plastic
Singaporean Scientists Focus on Developing Biodegradable Plastics from Coffee Waste
Mango Materials Tests Bacterial Fermentation Process for Biodegradable Plastics
A1Filament Seeks to Mass Produce Biodegradable Filament Range
Recycling Offers Little Respite to Non-degradable Plastic Wastes
Environmental Concerns of Traditional Plastics Boost Biopolymers Market
Rise of Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics Threatens Growth
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biodegradable Polymers: An Introduction
Biodegradable Polymers - Definition and Meaning
Key Biodegradable Polymers at a Glance
Sources for Synthesis of Biodegradable Polymers
Biodegradability - A Matter of Debate
Environment
Polymer Concentration
Ecological Effects
Compostable Plastics
Mechanical Performance of Biodegradable Polymers
Conventional Polymers Vs. Biodegradable Polymers
Types of Biodegradable Polymers
Starch Based Biopolymers
Major Suppliers of Starch-Based Biodegradable Polymers
Lactic Acid-Based Biopolymers
Polyester-Based Biopolymers
Different Biodegradable Polyesters
Lignin-Based Biopolymers
Polycaprolactone
Polyanhydrides
Polyhydroxyalkanoate
Polyvinyl Alcohol
Emerging Polymers
Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers
Major Synthetic Biodegradable Polymers
Soybean-Based Biopolymers
Water-Soluble Biodegradable Polymers
Key Biodegradable Polymers Used in Medical Devices
Polylactide (PLA)
Polyglycolide (PGA)
Poly (dioxanone)
Poly (lactide-co-glycolide)
Poly (-caprolactone)
Polymers in the Pipeline
4. BIODEGRADATION - A STUDY
Types of Degradation
Factors Influencing Degradation
Polymer Structure
What is Composting?
Need for Biodegradable Plastics
Manufacturing of Biodegradable Plastics
Production
Biodegradable Plastics from Starch
Biodegradable Plastics from Polyesters
Major Starch and Polyester-Based Polymers by Company
Biodegradable Plastics from Bacteria
Cost Involved
Renewal, Treatment and Disposal Issues
5. END-USE APPLICATIONS
Packaging
Compost Bags
Agriculture and Horticulture
Medical
Biodegradable Polymer Applications at a Glance
6. MEDICAL APPLICATIONS - AN IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS
A Study of Medical Applications
Background
Why Degradation is Important?
Applications of Biopolymers
Packaging
Sterilization
Processing
Temporary Scaffold and Barrier
Tissue Engineering
Key Applications of Biodegradable Polymers in Medical Devices
Sutures
Dental Devices
Orthopedic Fixation Devices
Other Applications
Major Biodegradable Polymers and Medical Device Applications
Key to Material Composition
7. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT
American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM)
Impact of ASTM Standards on Industry
8. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Aquapak Introduces Hydropol Flexible Plastics
NatureWorks Unveils Ingeo Bioplastic
FKuR Kunststoff Introduces New Grades of Biograde Bioplastics
Corbion Launches Luminy PLA Bioplastic
9. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Novamont Expands Production Capacity of ORIGO-BI Biopolyesters
Eastman Chemical to Expand Capacity of Copolyesters in Malaysia
Evonik Commences Operations of Specialty Copolyestres Production Plant in Germany
Evonik Expands Biodegradable Polymers Capacity in US and Germany
Total and Corbion Establish JV for PLA Polymers
Corbion Commences Construction of New PLA Bioplastics Plant
Merck and PCAS Ink Agreement to Expand Merck's Excipients Portfolio
Futamura Acquires Cellulose Business of Innovia Films
Metabolix Divests Biopolymer Business to CJ CheilJedang
Showa Denko Announces Termination of Production and Sale of Bionolle
10. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
11. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 73 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 82)
- The United States (24)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (15)
- Europe (31)
- Germany (8)
- The United Kingdom (6)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (16)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ngg3v4/global?w=5
